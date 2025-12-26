Stonebwoy Celebrates Fans After Sold Out Festival

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has urged his fans to be proud of themselves after the 2025 BHIM Festival sold out the Accra Sports Stadium on December 24, marking a milestone achievement in Ghanaian entertainment.

In a post shared via social media on Thursday, Stonebwoy noted that his fans, though they are the silent majority, represent Ghana with excellence, discipline and honor, a representation he deems enviable. To him, they have earned bragging rights for selling out a paid concert at the forty thousand capacity venue.

The Gidigidi hitmaker, alongside dozens of fellow musicians, filled the Accra Sports Stadium and treated fans to a musical spectacle on Christmas Eve. BHIM Festival 2025 stood apart from the many shows scheduled for December, delivering what many described as a world class production.

DopeNation, D Cryme, Praye, LalixLola and many others electrified the audience with their performances. Stonebwoy later returned in all black, flanked by Incredible Zigi and the Afrozigi dance crew, delivering yet another outstanding set. The night’s major highlight was the surprise appearance of international artiste Mr P, formerly of P Square, who thrilled the crowd with his classic tunes.

The show’s organization, sound, lighting and performances were on point, leaving the audience craving more. As BHIM Festival marks its tenth year, the event has grown into one of Ghana’s most anticipated music events, celebrating African creativity, unity and global appeal.

The festival, originally scheduled for December 26, was rescheduled to December 24 with support from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of the December in GH celebrations, which promote Ghana as a premier destination for music, culture and tourism during the festive season. Janet Mensah, a representative of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the date adjustment was made to enhance event coordination and ensure the best possible experience for both artists and fans.

Beyond the star power, the BHIM Festival stage also spotlighted emerging and young artistes, giving them opportunities to showcase their talent to a massive audience. This stays true to Stonebwoy’s longstanding commitment to growth, mentorship and empowerment within the music industry.

In his message to fans, Stonebwoy wrote that with the power invested in him as the President of BHIMNATION, fans should go out there and be extremely proud of themselves. He noted they are the silent majority and should celebrate their wins and give glory to the Most High.

No amount of agenda can deflect your consistent forcefulness, he said. The way you represent our great nation, Ghana, with excellence, discipline and honor is enviable. You’ve secured every bragging right. Go on, just be chilling and cooling into the coming New Year. Merry Christmas. I love you dearly.

The sold out concert at Accra Sports Stadium represents a significant achievement in Ghana’s entertainment industry, demonstrating strong support for locally produced music events and the growing commercial viability of paid concerts in the country.

Despite improved timing compared to other shows, some attendees felt the event overpromised and underdelivered in parts. VIP and VVIP ticket holders also complained about limited access to facilities such as washrooms. Still, the overall consensus remained positive, with many praising the production quality and artist performances.

The BHIM Festival has grown from its inception to become a signature event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, attracting both local and international acts. The 2025 edition featured performances from Fantan Mojah, Efya Nokturnal, Epixode, Fameye, Kwabena Kwabena, Cina Soul, Ras Kuuku, Eno Barony and Lyrical Joe, among others.

Stonebwoy used the opportunity to wish his fans well during the yuletide, urging them to chill into the coming year with the hashtag BaakoBiaye1000, which translates to one of a kind or unique.