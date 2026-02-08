Stonebwoy Calls for Youth Integration in African Policymaking

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy urged leaders to include young people in policy development during the closing of the 2026 Africa Prosperity Dialogue at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The artist, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, addressed policymakers on Thursday, February 6, 2026, emphasising the need to recognise the growing movement of African youth toward creative arts and entertainment industries.

“It is time now that we realise that the youth are gravitating to creative arts and entertainment,” Stonebwoy said. “Please make sure that you incorporate us in policymaking and enforce these laws that will make Africa a brighter future.”

The musician called on young Africans across the continent and the Caribbean to sign a petition supporting greater youth participation in decision making. He urged his audience to use social media platforms to access the petition and join the campaign.

Stonebwoy, who is Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music Group, reflected on his personal journey as an example of combining education with artistic success. He revealed that he pursued higher education qualifications while building his music career.

“I came from the ghetto, rose through the ranks, went back to school to get degrees and masters, so I can be called upon at functions like this to represent the youth of Ghana and Africa,” he stated.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2026 took place from February 4 to 6, 2026, bringing together political leaders, business executives, creatives and youth representatives. The event focused on implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promoting economic integration across the continent.

Stonebwoy also participated in the Drive to Inspire Africa (DTI-A) NextUp breakfast meeting held on February 4, 2026, where he discussed revenue diversification for artists beyond streaming platforms.

The musician emphasised the responsibility of influential young people to leverage their platforms for continental development. He encouraged attendees to present the collected signatures to the African Union to secure policy changes that benefit young Africans.