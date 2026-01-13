Stonebwoy AFCON Fan Zone Performance Postponed Over Technical Problems

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy’s scheduled performance at the Africa Cup of Nations Fan Zone in Tangier, Morocco has been postponed due to technical challenges faced by event organizers. The artist was originally set to perform on January 8, 2026 at Villa Harris Park alongside Moroccan sensation Hind Ziadi.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Public Relations Officer for Burniton Music Group, confirmed the postponement during an appearance on Onua Showbiz with Nana Kwame Gyan last Saturday. She explained that Stonebwoy and his team arrived prepared for the engagement but encountered unforeseen technical difficulties that made the performance impossible to execute as planned.

The Grammy nominee was among several African artists selected to headline the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 Fan Zone entertainment programme across multiple Moroccan cities. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced a star studded lineup featuring performances from 8pm local time, designed to transform Fan Zones into cultural hubs blending football, music and entertainment.

According to CAF’s official announcement, Tangier’s Villa Harris Park was scheduled to host one of the most dynamic lineups during the tournament’s opening week. The venue selection reflected the city’s position as a northern gateway combining African and Mediterranean cultural influences. Organizers promoted the event as an opportunity for supporters to experience vibrant celebrations of African and Moroccan music while following tournament action.

Boateng did not provide specific details about the nature of the technical problems that led to the postponement. Sources close to the situation suggest the issues stemmed from production equipment or staging setup complications beyond the control of performing artists. Event organizers have not released an official statement explaining what went wrong or providing a timeline for resolution.

The postponement represents a setback for fans who anticipated seeing the Afro dancehall artist perform in Morocco. Stonebwoy has been heavily involved in AFCON 2025 activities, including featuring on the official tournament anthem “Rise Up Africa” commissioned by CAF. The song brings together several of Africa’s top artists to reflect unity, pride and passion that define the continent’s biggest football event.

His participation in the tournament extends beyond musical contributions. The artist attended the AFCON Diaspora Tour kickoff event in London’s Piccadilly Circus in early December 2025, appearing alongside football legends including Alex Song, Alex Iwobi and former Arsenal Vice Chairman David Dein. The promotional tour aimed to build excitement among African diaspora communities ahead of the tournament.

Fan Zone entertainment formed a central component of CAF’s wider Fan Experience programme for Morocco 2025. The official Fan Parks across host cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fès and Tangier offered free admission to fans holding FAN IDs obtained through the Yalla App. Each location featured main stages for live match broadcasts, concerts and interactive activities designed to create high energy environments throughout tournament days.

January 11 saw a fresh schedule of Fan Zone performances featuring artists like Oudaden in Agadir, Manal in Casablanca and Wally Seck in Tangier. CAF’s programming strategy showcased both contemporary stars and legendary performers, emphasizing the richness and diversity of African music alongside Morocco’s cultural heritage. The Fan Zones have become vibrant gathering points offering entertainment that extends beyond match screenings.

Stonebwoy’s team has not announced whether the postponed performance will be rescheduled for another date during the tournament, which runs until January 18, 2026. Social media speculation suggests organizers may attempt to slot the artist into programming during the tournament’s knockout stages or final weekend, though no confirmation has emerged from official sources.

The technical difficulties compound recent challenges faced by Stonebwoy’s management regarding event logistics. During his BHIMFEST 2025 concert in Accra last month, ticketing system problems forced the artist to delay his performance until early morning hours. Boateng later explained that Stonebwoy waited to ensure fans experiencing redemption issues could access the venue rather than proceeding on schedule while patrons remained outside.

Morocco’s hosting of AFCON 2025 marks the second time the North African nation has staged the continental championship, having previously hosted in 1988. The tournament was originally scheduled for Guinea but was reassigned to Morocco after CAF stripped Guinea of hosting rights due to inadequate preparation progress. The current edition is the first to be played over the Christmas and New Year period, running from December 21, 2025 through January 18, 2026.

As the tournament progresses toward knockout stages, attention will focus on whether technical issues affecting the Fan Zone programme can be resolved to deliver the full entertainment experience promised to supporters. For Stonebwoy and his team, the postponement represents an unfortunate interruption to what has otherwise been significant involvement in one of Africa’s premier sporting events.