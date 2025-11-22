Stock Market Posts 24 Point Gain in Friday Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the trading week with gains on Friday, November 21, 2025, as both major indices advanced during the 7,098th trading session, extending the market’s year to date rally past 74 percent.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 24.16 points to close at 8,521.02, up from Thursday’s 8,496.86. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 16.98 points, settling at 4,349.86 compared to the previous day’s 4,332.88. Market capitalization reached GH¢166,867.36 million, increasing from Thursday’s GH¢166,567.43 million.

Friday’s trading session saw 2,488,924 shares change hands with a total value of GH¢31,197,586.35, marking the week’s highest volume and value. The session’s turnover represented nearly three times Thursday’s GH¢11,908,024.06 and more than ten times Monday’s GH¢2,655,472.65, reflecting intensified investor activity as the trading week concluded.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI has gained 74.31 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE-FSI has surged 82.71 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index’s stronger performance underscores sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s banking and financial services sector.

The week began with relatively subdued activity as Monday’s session recorded 1,083,742 shares valued at GH¢2.66 million with the GSE-CI at 8,414.15. Trading picked up Tuesday with 1,758,888 shares worth GH¢4.36 million as the index rose to 8,420.94. Wednesday saw volume increase to 2,026,747 shares valued at GH¢21.61 million, though the composite index moved marginally to 8,423.35.

Thursday brought more substantial gains with the GSE-CI jumping 73.51 points to 8,496.86, despite trading volume declining to 1,726,910 shares. Friday’s session combined both volume and value expansion with continued index appreciation, capping a positive week for the exchange.

The sustained upward trajectory reflects growing investor confidence following Ghana’s macroeconomic improvements. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to eight percent by October 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments. Treasury bill rates have fallen to 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years, making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities.

The Ghana cedi has also appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025, reversing years of depreciation. Currency stability supports corporate profitability by reducing import costs and foreign exchange losses that previously eroded earnings of listed companies. Corporate earnings season for the third quarter of 2025 has generally exceeded expectations, with most listed companies reporting revenue growth and improved profitability.

Banks have posted strong results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books and declining impairment charges. The sector’s robust performance has played an outsized role in driving overall market gains, as evidenced by the GSE-FSI’s outperformance relative to the broader composite index.

The positive year to date performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025. The rally reflects Ghana’s economic recovery story as the country emerges from a severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023. The exchange successfully weathered the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) implemented in 2023 and has since attracted renewed investor participation.

Market analysts attribute the sustained rally to multiple factors including macroeconomic stability, attractive valuations compared to other emerging markets, strong fundamentals among listed companies and recovering investor sentiment. Domestic institutional investors including pension funds and insurance companies have increased equity allocations as the outlook for Ghanaian stocks improves.

However, some observers note that trading volumes, while improving, remain relatively thin compared to historical levels, suggesting retail investor participation has not fully recovered. Market watchers expect trading activity could pick up further in the final weeks of 2025 as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end.

The GSE operates as Ghana’s principal securities platform, facilitating capital formation for listed companies while providing investment opportunities across sectors including banking, manufacturing, mining and telecommunications. The exchange has set ambitious targets including expanding securities account holders from two million to 10 million Ghanaians and attracting 100 companies to participate in the fixed income market.