Stock Exchange Trains Journalists on Corporate Disclosure Stories

Ghana Stock Exchange officials emphasized the critical role of media partnerships in strengthening capital markets during a specialized training program for financial journalists yesterday.

The session, conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists[IFEJ], focused on helping reporters better interpret and communicate corporate announcements to the investing public. Exchange leadership highlighted how proper financial reporting builds investor confidence and market participation.

Deputy Managing Director Frank Berle’s remarks, delivered by Head of Trading and Surveillance Harriet Bus-Moses, praised media houses for their coverage of recent dividend payments and corporate paper redemptions. These stories have driven market interest and boosted confidence among retail and institutional investors.

The training program aimed to equip journalists with tools for transforming technical corporate disclosures into accessible narratives that serve both investors and the broader public. Exchange officials argued that well-told financial stories help demystify complex business information and guide investment decisions.

Market performance data shared during the session showed strong gains across key indicators. The GSE Composite Index has advanced 50.08% year-to-date through August 21, while the Financial Stock Index posted a 43.30% increase over the same period.

Fixed income markets have also demonstrated robust activity, with trading volumes reaching 143.21 billion Ghana cedis by August 20. This represents a 51.33% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating sustained investor appetite for debt instruments.

The Exchange operates six distinct markets designed to serve diverse capital-raising needs. These include the Main Market, Ghana Alternative Market, Fixed Income Market, Green and Sustainable Bonds Market, Commercial Paper Market, and Over-the-Counter Market.

Officials stressed that transparent communication remains fundamental to healthy capital market development. They positioned financial journalists as essential partners in the nation-building process through their role in educating the public about investment opportunities and market dynamics.

The collaboration between the Stock Exchange and media organizations spans over three decades, with journalists helping to increase visibility for listed companies and market activities. This partnership has proven particularly valuable in promoting financial literacy among Ghanaian investors.

Exchange leadership expressed commitment to continuing these educational initiatives as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s capital markets infrastructure and expand participation among domestic investors.