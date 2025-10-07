Stephen Appiah’s Words Ended My Black Stars Singing Career

Gospel musician Grace Ashley has revealed that a discouraging encounter with former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah prompted her to stop composing songs for Ghana’s national football team, despite years of unpaid patriotic service.

The singer, who became famous for her spirited cheer songs that helped revive public enthusiasm for the Black Stars, opened up about the painful experience during an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix. Her revelation sheds light on the often unrecognized sacrifices made by artists who support national causes without compensation.

Ashley explained that she never received payment from the Ghana Football Association for her songs, but found motivation in knowing her music was bringing Ghanaians together around the national team. “The fact that it contributed to bringing back the love for the team was motivation enough,” she said.

The turning point came after a match in Kumasi where Ashley had mobilized supporters for the team. When she and her team later met with Appiah in Accra, one of her team members jokingly suggested that the Black Stars should take good care of her because her songs had earned them affection from Ghanaians.

What happened next left the musician stunned. According to Ashley, Appiah responded by asking why the players should take care of her if the state was already paying her. When her team member clarified that she was doing the work as a sacrifice without compensation, the former captain’s response was even more deflating.

“Stop singing for the Black Stars if you’re not being paid for what you’re doing. Why will you keep singing when no one is paying you for the job you’re doing?” Ashley recalled Appiah telling her.

The singer said she expected better from someone of Appiah’s stature, someone who she believed would understand and appreciate voluntary patriotic contributions. Instead, his words felt like a dismissal of everything she’d been trying to achieve.

That conversation marked the end of her involvement with the Black Stars. Ashley decided she could no longer continue supporting players who, in her view, didn’t recognize the value of what she was doing for both them and the country.

The revelation comes as Grace Ashley recently discussed her painful experiences with the national team, adding another chapter to her long-standing complaints about lack of appreciation from football authorities. She has previously spoken about other disappointments, including allegations that a former GFA secretary wrote to the German Embassy to deny her a visa.

Her story raises broader questions about how Ghana treats artists and volunteers who contribute to national causes. While Ashley’s songs helped create an atmosphere of excitement around the Black Stars during crucial periods, she received neither financial compensation nor the recognition she felt her work deserved.

For many Ghanaians who remember her energetic anthems blaring from speakers during match days, the revelation that she was never paid comes as a surprise. Her songs became part of the Black Stars experience, yet the person behind them felt undervalued and ultimately discouraged from continuing.

The incident highlights a persistent challenge in Ghanaian public life, where patriotic contributions are often expected to be their own reward, leaving passionate volunteers feeling exploited rather than appreciated. Whether it’s musicians, volunteers at sporting events, or community organizers, the question of how to properly recognize and compensate those who serve national causes remains unresolved.

Ashley’s decision to walk away from something she loved doing speaks to the emotional toll of feeling unappreciated. Sometimes, it’s not just about money. It’s about feeling valued for the time, energy, and passion invested in a cause bigger than oneself.