STEP ASIDE, YOU ‘ RE CAUSING TOO MUCH DAMAGE TO BAWUMIA’S CAMPAIGN- Group tells Dr. Napo

A pressure group known as National Grassroots for Bawumia has made a passionate appeal to former running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, urging him to refrain from making further public pronouncements, which they say are negatively affecting Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.

According to the group, with barely 72 hours to go before the crucial New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Dr. Opoku Prempeh should step aside to avoid undermining the extensive work already done by Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team.

The appeal follows what the group describes as a “bombshell” statement made by Dr. Opoku Prempeh on Tuesday while addressing delegates in the Bantama Constituency.

During the engagement, Dr. Prempeh reportedly stated that throughout his nearly seven years of service under the NPP government, he had never encountered anyone more sensible at Cabinet meetings than former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The remark has since sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many commentators interpreting it as an indirect slight against former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who chaired Cabinet meetings during his tenure. Critics argue that by describing Dr. Bawumia as the most sensible person at Cabinet, Dr. Prempeh impliedly denigrated the former President.

Speaking on behalf of the group, National Coordinator Fred Appiah said the comments have caused unnecessary controversy and risk damaging Dr. Bawumia’s campaign at a critical moment.

“We are appealing to Dr. Napo that if Dr. Bawumia has done anything wrong against him, he should forgive him and stay away from campaign platforms, because his utterances are hurting us too much,” the group stated.

The group further lamented that the gains and goodwill built by Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team over the past year are now being eroded by what they describe as avoidable public statements from Dr. Opoku Prempeh.

They stressed that unity and restraint are essential at this decisive stage of the primaries to safeguard the party’s chances going forward.