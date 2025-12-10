STEM Dreams, Ghana’s Future: Dr. Essien’s Call To Empower The Girl Child

Source: Kofi Yesu

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, innovation, and scientific discovery, Ghana stands at a crossroads. The nation’s ability to compete globally depends not only on its natural resources or economic policies, but on the untapped potential of its young people—especially girls who remain on the margins of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

It is this urgent reality that Dr. Patrick Essien (PhD), President of Molex Foundation Africa, brought to the forefront when he issued a passionate call for Ghana to open wider doors for girls in STEM and Information Technology (IT). His message was not merely a plea—it was a challenge to the nation’s conscience.

A National Imperative, Not a Luxury

Dr. Essien, who also leads the Sheroes in STEM initiative, believes the gender gap in STEM is no longer a statistic to be debated but a crisis demanding immediate action. He argues that Ghana’s development cannot be sustained if half of its population is excluded from the fields that are driving global progress.

“Equal access to STEM education is not optional,” he stressed. “It is essential for national development.”

For him, the issue is not about capability. Across the country, he sees girls with sharp minds, curiosity, and ambition. What they lack are the opportunities, exposure, and resources that boys often receive by default. Cultural stereotypes, limited mentorship, and inadequate school facilities continue to dim the dreams of many brilliant girls.

“There are countless brilliant girls in our communities whose dreams are stifled simply because the opportunities never reach them,” he lamented.

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures

To change this narrative, Dr. Essien is calling for a coordinated national effort—one that brings together parents, guardians, educators, policymakers, civil society, and the private sector. His vision is clear: a Ghana where every girl, regardless of her background, can explore science and technology without fear or limitation.

He outlined several key interventions that could transform the landscape:

– Establishing modern ICT and science laboratories in basic and secondary schools

– Providing scholarships and financial support for girls pursuing STEM

– Creating mentorship networks that connect girls with accomplished women in STEM careers

– Running community outreach programmes to challenge stereotypes and spark interest

– Strengthening teacher training to ensure educators can inspire and support girls effectively

These interventions, he believes, are not just educational investments—they are investments in Ghana’s future workforce, innovation capacity, and global competitiveness.

A Moment of Recognition, A Renewed Commitment

Dr. Essien delivered this call to action during the Tech Eminence Awards in Takoradi, where he was honoured for his Outstanding Contribution to STEM and Innovations. The award recognised his years of advocacy, mentorship, and leadership in promoting digital literacy and inclusive education across Africa.

But even in a moment of celebration, his focus remained on the work ahead.

“When girls are empowered to study STEM and IT, the nation accelerates toward innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness,” he said. “Our future engineers, scientists, and tech innovators are sitting in classrooms today. We must give them every tool they need to thrive.”

A Collective Responsibility

Dr. Essien is urging corporate organisations, development partners, and educational institutions to collaborate in expanding STEM infrastructure and creating internship opportunities for young women. He believes that Ghana’s transformation depends on a generation of confident, skilled, and technologically empowered girls who can shape the nation’s future.

His message is both a warning and a beacon of hope: Ghana cannot afford to leave its girls behind—not when the world is racing ahead on the wheels of science and technology.

The question now is whether the nation will rise to the challenge.