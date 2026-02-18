Stellantis to Unveil Full 2025 Numbers as Recovery Signs Build

Stellantis N.V., the global automaker behind brands including Jeep, Peugeot, Fiat, and Maserati, has confirmed February 26, 2026, as the date it will release its Full Year 2025 financial results, with investors and analysts watching closely after a series of positive fourth-quarter signals raised hopes that a difficult 2024 is firmly in the rear-view mirror.

The company announced on Monday, February 16, 2026, that a live audio webcast and conference call accompanying the results will take place on Thursday, February 26, at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), with the related press release and presentation materials expected to be published on its investor website at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET. A recorded replay will be made available for those unable to join the live session.

The announcement follows an encouraging set of preliminary shipment figures. Stellantis reported estimated consolidated shipments of 1.5 million vehicles for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 9 percent increase year on year, driven primarily by a 43 percent surge in North American shipments as the company benefited from normalised inventory dynamics and a strong product refresh cycle across Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. The Middle East and Africa region also recorded modest growth of 2 percent year on year, supported by expansions in Algeria and Morocco.

Following the preliminary results, Freedom Capital analyst Dmitriy Pozdnyakov upgraded Stellantis to Buy from Hold, citing sequential delivery growth and anticipating a United States sales recovery and market share gains, though he modestly reduced his 2026 to 2027 earnings forecasts to reflect softer-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) demand. Morgan Stanley kept an Equal Weight rating on the stock with a revised price target of seven euros.

The Full Year 2025 results will be followed by Stellantis’ Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2026, its Q1 2026 financial results on April 30, and its 2026 Investor Day scheduled for May 21.

Stellantis N.V. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker STLA, on Euronext Milan under STLAM, and on Euronext Paris under STLAP. Full investor access details are available at stellantis.com under the Investors section.