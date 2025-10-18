Stellantis Partners with Chinese Robotaxi Firm Pony.ai for European Testing

Automaker Stellantis has signed a strategic agreement with Chinese autonomous vehicle company Pony.ai to develop and test self-driving taxis across Europe. The partnership marks the first time Pony.ai has collaborated with a major Western carmaker, signaling China’s growing influence in the global race to commercialize autonomous vehicles.

The nonbinding memorandum of understanding, announced on October 17, will combine Pony.ai’s autonomous driving software with Stellantis’ medium-size electric van platform, beginning with the Peugeot e-Traveller model. Testing will start in Luxembourg in the coming months, with a gradual expansion across other European cities beginning next year.

Pony.ai operates over 500 robotaxis and 170 robotrucks as of August 2025, and is the only company commercially operating fully driverless services across all four major Chinese cities: Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The company has logged more than 55 million autonomous testing kilometers on open roads worldwide.

The vehicles will target Level 4 autonomous capability, meaning they’ll handle all driving tasks in defined conditions without requiring human intervention. Stellantis holds Europe’s leading position in light commercial vehicles through its Pro One business unit, making the partnership complementary for European deployment.

Pony.ai also received an autonomous vehicle testing permit from Luxembourg in April, positioning the company favorably for European expansion. The timing comes amid intensifying global competition. U.S. competitor Waymo announced plans this week to begin testing robotaxis in London, highlighting how multiple companies are racing to establish market presence in European cities.

The partnership extends beyond simple robotaxi services. While the initial focus centers on light commercial vehicles, the collaboration lays groundwork for broader applications including autonomous services for both goods and people, potentially opening doors to autonomous delivery networks and cargo transportation.

Pony.ai is backed by Toyota Motor Corporation, underscoring financial backing from one of the world’s largest automakers. The venture also follows Pony.ai’s earlier partnership with Uber to deploy autonomous vehicles in international markets including Europe and the Middle East.

Industry observers note the partnership reflects growing confidence in Pony.ai’s technology among Western manufacturers. In September, Pony.ai and WeRide partnered with local companies in Singapore to expand their autonomous vehicle offerings, demonstrating the company’s rapid international expansion strategy.

For Stellantis, the collaboration addresses urgency in autonomous vehicle development as competitors accelerate their timelines. The European automotive market remains critical for the manufacturer’s long-term strategy as traditional car sales face ongoing pressure from electrification and autonomous technology transitions.