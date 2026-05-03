Stellantis Opens Uganda Dealership in Sub-Saharan Africa Push

Stellantis has expanded its Sub-Saharan Africa footprint with the opening of a new multi-brand dealership in Kampala, Uganda, appointing Motorcare as the official importer and distributor of Citroën and Peugeot vehicles in the country.

The dealership, located at Plot 95 Jinja Road in Kampala, was unveiled on April 24, 2026, at a gala event attended by Ugandan business leaders and addressed by Minister of Works and Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala. The launch marks the first time Citroën has been officially introduced to the Ugandan market.

Motorcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denmark-based Kjaer Group, has operated in Uganda and Mozambique for more than 30 years. The company’s managing director, Florence Sempebwa Makada, described the opening as the start of a new chapter. “We are very excited to partner with Stellantis to bring world class automotive brands to Uganda, with the potential to introduce even more in the coming years,” she said.

The showroom currently offers three models: the Citroën C3 hatchback, the Citroën C3 Aircross compact crossover, and the Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck in both double and single cab configurations with two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. All vehicles are supported by aftersales services including technician support and spare parts.

Michael Whitfield, Stellantis managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), positioned the Uganda move within a broader continental strategy. He described Africa as having the lowest motorization rate globally alongside one of the fastest-growing middle classes on the most rapidly urbanizing continent, adding that Stellantis is responding through deep localization and strong distribution partnerships.

The Kjaer Group was founded in 1962 and employs more than 250 people across its operations. Since 2021, the group has accelerated a transition toward electric mobility through its Move to Green initiative. Kjaer’s Motorcare subsidiary previously held the distribution rights for Nissan vehicles in Uganda, and the switch to Stellantis brands reflects the automaker’s broader restructuring of its SSA distribution network announced as part of its recovery strategy under new chief executive Antonio Filosa.