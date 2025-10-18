Stellantis Announces Record US$13 Billion US Manufacturing Investment

Stellantis declared its largest single investment in company history on Tuesday, pledging $13 billion toward expanding American manufacturing operations over the next four years. The Italian-American automaker, which owns Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brands, will create more than 5,000 jobs while increasing domestic production capacity by 50 percent across facilities in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

CEO Antonio Filosa framed the massive commitment as foundational to the company’s turnaround strategy under his leadership. Since taking the helm in June, Filosa has prioritized strengthening Stellantis’ position in the United States, its most critical market. The investment represents a signal of confidence in American manufacturing despite significant tariff pressures facing the industry.

The plan encompasses five entirely new vehicles and 19 product refreshes planned through 2029. Rather than focusing heavily on electric vehicles, Stellantis is balancing its product portfolio to include combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and range-extended electric models alongside traditional powertrains. This marks a strategic shift from previous aggressive electrification timelines.

Illinois will see the reopening of Stellantis’ Belvidere Assembly Plant with more than $600 million in investment. The facility, shuttered in recent years, will produce Jeep Cherokee and Compass models starting in 2027, creating approximately 3,300 jobs. Ohio’s Toledo Assembly Complex will receive nearly $400 million to build a new midsize truck beginning in 2028, adding over 900 positions.

Michigan will host two significant initiatives. The Warren Truck Assembly Plant will invest nearly $100 million to produce a new range-extended electric vehicle combined with a gasoline-powered large SUV starting in 2028, adding more than 900 jobs. Additionally, the Detroit Assembly Complex will receive $130 million to begin producing the next-generation Dodge Durango in 2029.

Indiana will continue engine manufacturing with more than $100 million invested in Kokomo facilities to produce the all-new four-cylinder GMET4 EVO engine beginning in 2026, supporting over 100 new positions. The engine represents Stellantis’ commitment to maintaining manufacturing of strategic powertrains domestically.

The automaker emphasized that these investments include research and development costs, supplier expenditures necessary to execute its full product strategy, and manufacturing facility improvements. State and local government approvals remain required before funds are deployed, though the company expressed confidence in negotiations.

Analysts noted the investment arrives amid significant tariff pressures on imported vehicles and components. Stellantis has projected tariffs will cost the company approximately $1.7 billion this year. By consolidating American production, the company potentially reduces exposure to these costs while gaining access to government incentives and consumer preferences for domestically manufactured vehicles.

The announcement represents part of broader industry reshoring efforts. General Motors and Ford have announced comparable investments, with GM recently moving production from Mexico to three American plants and Ford investing $2 billion in Kentucky for electric vehicle production.

Stellantis supports approximately 48,000 American employees across 34 manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and research sites spanning 14 states. The company operates 2,600 dealerships and works with roughly 2,300 suppliers throughout thousands of American communities. The $13 billion investment builds upon previously announced commitments made in January 2025 and reflects the company’s determination to regain market share lost during the previous administration’s strategy emphasizing profitability over sales volumes.