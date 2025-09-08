Stellantis Advances African Mobility Vision at Major Trade Fair

Automotive giant Stellantis strengthened its commitment to African industrial development at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, engaging with continental leaders on sustainable mobility solutions and regional manufacturing expansion.

The company participated in the September 5-6 gathering alongside industry leaders and policymakers, using the platform to showcase its vision for inclusive transportation across Africa’s diverse markets. The fourth edition of IATF2025 brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials from across the continent at Palais des Expositions in Algiers, providing crucial dialogue opportunities for automotive sector development.

President of Algeria received Stellantis executives at the company’s exhibition space, underscoring the growing importance of automotive partnerships in the continent’s economic transformation. The high-level engagement reflected Algeria’s strategic role in regional manufacturing initiatives and cross-border trade facilitation.

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Africa Samir Cherfan emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to African markets during the event. The executive highlighted ongoing investments in local talent development, industrial capabilities, and sustainable technology adaptation tailored to regional needs.

The automotive manufacturer actively participated in ministerial roundtable discussions addressing structural challenges facing the African automotive sector. Conversations centered on political alignment strategies, regional value chain development, and strategic implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area framework essential for scaling industrial capacity.

Company representatives contributed to forward-looking dialogue on affordable mobility and micromobility solutions, reinforcing Stellantis commitment to transportation accessibility across Africa’s varied urban and rural environments. The discussions aligned with recent product launches, including July’s introduction of the FIAT TRIS three-wheeled electric vehicle designed specifically for last-mile delivery needs.

Stellantis aspires to foster the emergence of a local supplier network that can cover 30% of the content of vehicles produced at Tafraoui by 2026, establishing Algeria as a foundational integrated automotive ecosystem. The ambitious localization strategy represents broader continental ambitions for automotive manufacturing self-sufficiency.

The IATF platform enabled Stellantis to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders while advancing conversations about sustainable transportation infrastructure development. Company participation demonstrated alignment with national development goals and regional economic integration objectives across multiple African markets.

Stellantis continues expanding its Middle East and Africa footprint through strategic partnerships emphasizing community empowerment and local economic support. The approach prioritizes delivering mobility solutions that balance sustainability requirements with accessibility demands across diverse African markets.

The automotive sector’s growing prominence at continental trade discussions reflects Africa’s industrial transformation priorities and infrastructure development needs. Major manufacturers like Stellantis are positioning themselves as partners in this evolution, contributing technical expertise and investment capital to support regional manufacturing capabilities.

Trade fair participation reinforced Stellantis positioning as a committed partner in Africa’s mobility ecosystem development, balancing global automotive expertise with localized understanding of market needs and economic development priorities. The company’s engagement strategy emphasizes collaborative approaches to addressing transportation challenges while supporting broader industrial development objectives.

Continental automotive discussions at IATF highlighted the sector’s potential to drive economic integration through regional value chains and cross-border manufacturing partnerships. Stellantis participation demonstrated how international automotive companies can contribute meaningfully to Africa’s industrial development while building sustainable business operations across multiple markets.