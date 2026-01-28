“Stay Patriotic and Non-Partisan”: Opong-Fosu urges NUGS

The Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and former Minister of State, Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, has called on the new leadership of NUGS to stay neutral and fight for the good of every Ghanaian student, home and abroad.

He has charged the new leadership to aim for impact and not fame, emphasizing the need for a shift in leadership that prioritizes the aspirations of the masses.

Hon. Opong-Fosu made these remarks when the new leadership of the 59th National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) executive paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The meeting, as explained by the President of NUGS, Rashid Ibrahim In a recent courtesy call, the 59th National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) executive, under President Rashid Ibrahim, was aimed at introducing NUGS current leadership to the GIPC Board Chair, as well as explore partnership opportunities for prospective projects NUGS plans to implement.

“It is part of our mandate that when we get elected we visit institutions where we think we could access support for our numerous projects”, Mr. Ibrahim intoned.

Hon. Opong-Fosu commended the initiative and mentioned that the GIPC stands ready to supporting worthy causes, highlighting the agencies renewed commitment to connecting student projects to investors, with emphasis on decentralizing opportunities beyond the capital city of Accra.

A Call to Return to Principled Student Leadership

Hon. Opong-Fosu, drawing from his extensive experience in public service and governance, highlighted a perceived drift in Ghanaian leadership culture. He contrasted the current era—characterized by individualism, materialism, and post-election jostling for positions—with past periods of unified student activism.

“During our time it was quite turbulent. There were no partisan organizations on campus. It was a NUGS that spoke with one voice,” he stated, adding a caution to the current executives: “We have the partisan groups, let them work, that as NUGS you need to be exhibiting a neutral voice.”

He described the trend toward transactional leadership as particularly concerning, where focus shifts to personal gains rather than collective progress.

“Currently as a country we have moved to the extreme of individualism and material gains. It is about who will get what. So as soon as party gets elected, active members start fighting for positions. And this create tension,” Opong-Fosu observed.

The GIPC Board Chair urged NUGS to anchor its actions in impact, nationalism, and patriotism—values he views as essential for quality, sustainable leadership and broader national development.

Bridging Student Ambition with Economic Opportunities

President Rashid Ibrahim outlined NUGS’ vision, including entrepreneurship initiatives to empower students at home and in the diaspora. The engagement aligns with NUGS’ ongoing mandate to secure institutional backing for student-led projects amid Ghana’s youth unemployment challenges and the push for innovation-driven growth.

Hon. Opong-Fosu welcomed the outreach warmly. “It is a good beginning and I happy you have taken these steps. There a lot investors who want to do business with Ghana, so when you present the proposals we will see where we can facilitate conversations between you and the investors wanting to do business here,” he assured.

He directed attention to GIPC’s Regional Investment Opportunities Project, which seeks to shift investment focus from Accra to other regions with untapped potential. He advised incorporating this decentralized approach into NUGS proposals to maximize reach and inclusivity—mirroring national strategies like leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for balanced economic expansion.

Broader Context: NUGS Under New Leadership

Since Rashid Ibrahim’s election in October 2025 and swearing-in in December, the 59th NUGS administration has emphasized inclusive representation, student welfare advocacy, and strategic partnerships. Recent activities include campus visits, such as to the University of Ghana to welcome returning students, and commitments to address issues like fee increments.

The GIPC meeting fits into this pattern of proactive engagement with government and investment bodies. It comes shortly after other recognitions of Hon. Opong-Fosu’s leadership, including honors from student associations for his dedication to national progress.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Youth-Institution Collaboration

This interaction highlights the potential for student unions to serve as bridges between youthful innovation and national economic priorities. Should NUGS follow through with regionally focused proposals, GIPC’s facilitation could unlock funding, mentorship, and business linkages for student ventures—contributing to job creation and reduced urban migration pressures.

Maintaining the non-partisan stance Opong-Fosu advocated will be key to preserving NUGS’ credibility as a unified voice for all Ghanaian students. As the leadership advances its agenda, this collaboration may inspire similar alliances, positioning youth as active contributors to Ghana’s development trajectory in the years ahead.