Stay Away From Akporman Lands or Risk Losing Your Properties – Dream Alive Construction Warns Developers

Dream Alive Construction has issued a strong public warning urging prospective land developers to stay away from lands at Akporman in the Greater Accra Region, citing a court judgment in its favour and the risk of fraudulent land transactions.

The warning follows a High Court ruling delivered at Adenta on July 20, 2024, in Suit No. GJ/0089/2024, involving Enoch Addokwei Pappoe as plaintiff and the heads of three families as defendants: Mr. Daniel Adjetey Adjei of the Numo Nmashie family, Nii Adjei Wilfred Ablorh of the Nii Akpor family, and Mr. Benjamin Addoquaye Tetteh of the Tetteh Olewolon family.

According to the owner of Dream Alive Construction, the company secured judgment from both the Adenta High Court and the Court of Appeal, granting it possession of approximately 153 acres of land at Akporman.

He cautioned prospective developers against undertaking any projects on the said lands, stressing that the company is the lawful owner and that any dealings with other parties could result in the loss of investments.

The company has also petitioned the Ministry of the Interior, the National Security Agency, and the Ghana Police Service to intervene and prevent the three families from continuing to sell portions of the land to unsuspecting buyers.

Despite the court rulings, Dream Alive Construction alleges that the families have ignored the judgments and are still selling the land. The company further claims that some unknown individuals are fraudulently selling portions of the land and falsifying signatures on documents.

“We are calling on anyone who has ongoing projects on the land to visit our office for verification and further engagement. It will be in their best interest to comply with this request,” the company owner stated.

He added that Dream Alive Construction is open to dialogue and ready to engage anyone who comes forward with genuine documents, in order to ensure peace and avoid future disputes.

The company has therefore reiterated its warning that prospective developers who fail to follow the proper procedures risk losing their properties and investments.