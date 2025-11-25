Statistical Service Releases Detailed District Development Reports

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released six district level thematic reports using the Small Area Estimation (SAE) method, marking a significant step toward improving evidence based planning, social protection and development targeting across all 261 districts.

The reports combine data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) and the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), offering the most detailed district level socio economic and health indicators produced in more than a decade. The release follows the theme Data for Dignity: Advancing Protection, Health and Empowerment Across Districts, emphasizing how granular data helps ensure no one is left behind.

Mr. Omar Seidu, Acting Deputy Government Statistician, said the new datasets represent a whole action agenda for improving Ghanaian well being rather than routine statistical outputs. He stressed that disaggregated data is essential for understanding inequalities, guiding resource allocation and informing district level responses in health, protection and community development.

Seidu noted that data forms the foundation of responsive planning, explaining that district level insights reveal how individuals and communities are faring, especially the most vulnerable, while advancing national commitment to equity. The thematic reports cover critical areas including sexual and gender based violence, adolescent girls’ well being, gender and domestic health issues, empowerment, exclusion and safe childhood indicators.

These insights reveal pockets of deprivation that national averages often obscure, providing realistic pictures of social challenges facing women, children and at risk households. To illustrate gaps in national understanding, Seidu referenced exclusive breastfeeding practices, an indicator expected to be universally upheld for infants up to six months.

However, district level data show wide disparities, with some districts recording significantly low breastfeeding rates. Seidu emphasized that policymakers only appreciate the depth of challenges when moving from national averages to district level realities, allowing them to identify where urgent interventions are needed.

He added that the launch coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, reinforcing the need for gender responsive data to guide national and local action. While acknowledging development partners and technical teams that supported the exercise, Seidu emphasized that Ghana must continue investing in data systems, particularly as the next demographic and health survey requires substantial funding.

He urged local authorities to adopt and apply the data to guide decisions on protection, health and empowerment initiatives for women, children and vulnerable populations. The call reflects growing recognition that effective development planning requires precise understanding of local conditions rather than reliance on national aggregates.

Prof. Stephen Owusu Kwankye, Associate Professor at the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS), University of Ghana, praised GSS for employing the Small Area Estimation method, which he described as a powerful tool for filling data gaps at lower administrative levels. He explained that SAE combines survey data with census indicators to generate reliable statistics for small geographic areas that normally cannot produce accurate standalone estimates.

Small Area Estimation allows visualization of inequalities clearly through tools like heat maps, helping policymakers understand where progress is happening and where deprivation persists, according to Prof. Kwankye. He added that district level evidence is essential for tracking Ghana’s progress toward national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including reducing inequalities, improving health, advancing gender equality and promoting peace and justice.

Prof. Kwankye noted that national level statistics often mask substantial local disparities, warning that without localized evidence, development planning risks becoming misaligned with community realities. He emphasized that real time, accurate data at the district level is critical, stating that these reports provide granularity needed for targeted interventions, especially as Ghana rolls out major social, economic and health programmes.

The six thematic reports are expected to support sector ministries, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), civil society organizations and development partners in designing equitable and impactful policies. They also provide valuable resources for researchers and planners monitoring Ghana’s progress in human development.

The reports enable identification of specific districts requiring immediate attention for issues ranging from child protection to maternal health services, allowing for more efficient allocation of limited resources. This precision contrasts sharply with previous approaches that relied on broader regional or national data, which often missed critical local variations in development outcomes.

Seidu called for sustained collaboration and investment in Ghana’s statistical ecosystem to ensure that future datasets remain robust, timely and relevant for national transformation. His appeal reflects concerns about funding constraints that could undermine the country’s capacity to maintain high quality data collection and analysis systems.

The release positions Ghana among African nations making significant strides in developing sophisticated statistical capabilities for evidence based governance. The Small Area Estimation methodology represents a technical advancement that allows developing countries to maximize value from existing data sources while producing actionable insights for local administrators.