State Transport Company turns profitable prompting government loan for new buses

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has disclosed that the State Transport Company (STC) has started making profit with its limited fleet, prompting presidential intervention to secure a loan from GCB Bank for new bus acquisitions.

The minister assured Ghanaians that STC will take delivery of new buses by the end of the first quarter of 2026 to augment its operations. Speaking on Accra based Channel 1 Television, Nikpe said the profitability of the company with its few available buses demonstrated its capacity to manage loan repayments and justified government support.

Nikpe explained that before the president agreed to approach any bank for financing, internal arrangements were implemented to put STC management on notice to demonstrate financial discipline. The measures resulted in improved daily revenue mobilization, with the company’s existing fleet generating profits that convinced authorities of STC’s viability for expansion.

The Transport Minister was appointed to his position in February 2025 after serving four terms as Member of Parliament for Saboba in the Northern Region. He oversees maritime and inland waterways, aviation, railways, and road transport sectors with a mandate to modernize Ghana’s transport infrastructure.

STC has been collaborating with the ministry on several initiatives including the deployment of buses for peak hour services in Accra. The company made long distance buses available for intra city operations between 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm daily on four major corridors starting December 10, 2025, to ease evening transport congestion.

The peak hour initiative covers the Accra Madina Adenta corridor, Accra Achimota Amasaman route, Accra Mallam Kasoa stretch, and the Accra Tema Beach Road. At least eight buses operate on each corridor during rush hours, utilizing STC long distance vehicles that return to Accra early and would otherwise remain idle until the next day’s schedule.

The emergency bus support programme addresses widespread complaints from commuters who struggle to secure transport after work. The minister emphasized that passengers pay normal approved fares on the peak hour buses, with no special pricing despite the additional service deployment.

Nikpe instructed the Managing Director of STC to engage private transport companies if additional vehicles are needed to augment the fleet. The core challenge facing Accra commuters is a shortage of vehicles during peak hours rather than unwillingness to pay for services, according to the minister.

The State Transport Company has faced operational challenges in recent years including fleet shortages and financial constraints. The company’s ability to generate profits despite limited bus availability signals improved management and creates justification for capital investment to expand operations.

GCB Bank, one of Ghana’s leading indigenous banks, will provide financing for the new bus purchases under arrangements negotiated with presidential involvement. The loan terms and total value of buses to be acquired were not disclosed, though delivery is expected between January and March 2026.

The government is pursuing an integrated multimodal transport system vision that enables passengers to conveniently switch between air, rail, road, and inland water transport. This approach is expected to ease mobility, reduce travel times, and expand accessibility across Ghana.

Transport infrastructure modernization remains a priority for the Mahama administration as it seeks to improve connectivity and support economic development. The minister highlighted plans at the Transport and Logistics Fair 2025 to showcase innovations, display electric vehicle models, and attract investment in the sector.

STC’s profitability turnaround comes amid broader efforts to revive state owned transport companies. The Aayalolo bus service remains grounded, with the minister acknowledging that significant financial resources will be required to resume operations of those buses which fall under the Ministry of Local Government supervision.

The new buses for STC will strengthen the company’s capacity to serve long distance routes while maintaining its contribution to urban transport during peak hours. The expansion aligns with government objectives to provide reliable, affordable public transport options for Ghanaians.