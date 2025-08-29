State oil firm rebrands as government demands profitability

Ghana’s state-owned petroleum storage company has adopted a new identity as it faces pressure to generate returns for government coffers.

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BOST) Limited Company unveiled its rebrand to BOST Energies during Tuesday’s annual meeting in Accra.

The name change signals broader transformation efforts at the company, which handles strategic petroleum reserves and storage infrastructure across Ghana. Senior government officials used the gathering to set clear performance expectations for the renamed entity.

Energy Minister John Jinapor praised recent operational improvements while pushing for greater market positioning. The company should become “a major supplier to the industry” within Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector, he told stakeholders at the August 27 meeting.

Jinapor emphasized alignment with government environmental policies. “By integrating sustainability into its core business, BOST can lead the way in building a cleaner and more resilient energy future for Ghana,” the minister said.

State enterprise oversight body SIGA delivered stronger financial demands through Director-General Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte. The agency expects measurable profitability and dividend payments to government during 2025, marking a shift from previous years of losses.

“The Board and Management must demonstrate accountability not only to SIGA but also to the Ghanaian people who ultimately own this enterprise,” Kpessa-Whyte stated. He called for improvements in cost management, revenue generation, and asset efficiency.

Board Chairman Professor Saint Kuttu outlined ongoing infrastructure investments and governance reforms. The company continues rehabilitation projects while pursuing digitization initiatives to modernize operations.

Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor positioned the rebrand as strategic realignment with global energy trends. The leadership team aims to diversify operations beyond traditional petroleum storage and transportation services.

The annual meeting brought together officials from multiple agencies including the National Petroleum Authority, Ministry of Finance, and Ghana Audit Service. This coordination reflects government’s increased attention to state enterprise performance amid fiscal pressures.

BOST operates storage facilities and transportation networks that support Ghana’s petroleum supply chain. The company has historically struggled with profitability despite its critical infrastructure role in national energy security.

The rebrand comes as Ghana’s energy sector faces transformation pressure from both financial constraints and environmental commitments. State enterprises across multiple sectors have received similar profitability mandates from government oversight bodies.