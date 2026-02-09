State Housing Company Partners Ecobank to Provide Affordable Mortgage Financing

The State Housing Company Limited (SHCL) has signed a strategic partnership with Ecobank Ghana Limited to provide mortgage financing services targeting middle and low income earners, as part of government’s efforts to reduce the burden on Ghanaian workers seeking decent housing.

At a signing ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, Deputy Managing Director of SHCL Samuel Atukwei Quaye said the partnership aligns with President John Mahama’s promise to provide truly affordable housing solutions to Ghanaians. The initiative seeks to address Ghana’s estimated two million housing unit deficit.

Quaye noted that provision of decent housing remains a primary duty of government, while acknowledging concerns about exorbitant house prices across the country. He said SHCL has been working to solve the affordability challenge by partnering with institutions in the home finance sector, including Ecobank.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Ecobank will provide mortgage loans of up to 500,000 United States dollars (cedi equivalent) with repayment tenors of up to 20 years. The extended tenor is designed to ease monthly repayment burdens and support long term homeownership planning.

The Deputy Managing Director said the mortgage financing service will be integrated into the recently launched 24-hour service centre to ensure speed and reliability. He disclosed that SHCL will introduce technology in its operations to ensure reasonable house prices for buyers.

Quaye urged Ghanaians to embrace the culture of living in small estate communities rather than individual houses, which he believes can improve security. He indicated that house prices will depend on location and the type of property clients want to purchase or build.

The partnership also allows individuals who have started building but lack sufficient funds to complete their homes to access financing support through the State Housing and Ecobank product. Both public and private sector workers can benefit from the scheme, provided their income levels meet the bank’s requirements.

Tara Squire, Executive Director and Regional Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, described the housing challenge as one of the biggest problems in Ghana. He stated that aside from government, there has been no real concerted effort to tackle and resolve the challenge.

Squire said Ecobank has taken on this challenge with the support of SHCL to make it easier for Ghanaians to acquire homes. He indicated that the main objective for partnering with the primary builder in the country is to bring affordability in terms of both housing and financing.

The Executive Director expressed confidence that the pricing of homes and mortgage packages will be attractive to Ghanaians. He noted that as interest rates continue to decline, Ecobank remains committed to offering the best possible mortgage rates through the partnership.

The initiative comes weeks after SHCL commissioned a 24-hour Premium and Express Service Centre on January 29, 2026. The facility operates day and night to provide round the clock customer support, instant inquiries, real time assistance, and premium client services.