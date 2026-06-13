State Fights Bid By Wontumi’s Lawyer To Quit

The state has moved to block defence lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi from quitting Chairman Wontumi’s illegal mining trial, filing an objection Friday at the Accra High Court.

The notice, signed by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, asks the court to throw out a 9 June motion in which Appiah-Kubi sought leave to stop acting for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Ashanti Region known as Chairman Wontumi, and two others charged with him. The state says it will fight the request on questions of jurisdiction, capacity and standing.

The clash lands at a tense moment. The court is set to take up both the withdrawal motion and the state’s objection on Monday, 16 June, with judgment in the mining case due on 3 July. That timing matters to one of the opposition’s most prominent figures, who could lose his lead counsel weeks before a verdict.

It is the second time in just over a year that Appiah-Kubi has walked away from Wontumi’s defence.

The lawyer announced his exit on Thursday, blaming the way the court has run the case. “My disappointment is in the attitude, record and determinations of the court,” he said on Citi FM. In an affidavit, he said he had acted for the accused since October 2025 and that the court had dismissed his bid to compel prosecutors to produce an alleged deed of assignment between his clients and two miners.

He denied the move was tied to plea talks in a separate matter involving the Ghana Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank), where Wontumi faces allegations of fraud and financial loss said to exceed GH¢30 million. He plans to stay on as counsel in that case. Dr. Srem-Sai is leading the prosecution in both.

Prosecutors allege Akonta Mining Company Limited mined in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve without approval from state bodies, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. Kwame Antwi, the second accused, remains at large. All the accused deny wrongdoing.