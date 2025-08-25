State Enterprises Lead GH¢47m Tax Debt Crisis

Nine major institutions across Ghana have failed to pay over GH¢47 million in taxes, placing additional strain on government revenues as the Ghana Revenue Authority intensifies collection efforts.

The troubling figures emerged during Monday’s Public Accounts Committee session, where GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong outlined the scope of outstanding debts. Graphic Communications Group tops the defaulters’ list with GH¢3.4 million in arrears, followed by GIHOC Distilleries at GH¢2.1 million and Tema Oil Refinery owing GH¢136,000.

“Recovery operations are underway to collect these outstanding amounts,” Sarpong told parliamentarians. “We’re taking stronger measures to ensure compliance across all sectors.”

The debt crisis extends beyond these nine institutions. Edward Apenteng Gyamerah, Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue, revealed that nationwide VAT arrears have reached GH¢116 million. The Authority is now preparing enforcement actions to close what officials describe as a widening revenue gap.

Cash flow problems appear to be driving the crisis, particularly among state-owned enterprises. Several indebted institutions have cited operational difficulties as reasons for their inability to meet tax obligations, creating what revenue officials warn could become a dangerous pattern of non-compliance.

The revelations raise questions about financial oversight within public institutions. While some observers point to genuine liquidity challenges facing these organizations, others argue the situation reflects poor financial management and weak enforcement of tax laws.

Industry analysts suggest the debts signal broader structural problems within Ghana’s public sector. Many state enterprises continue struggling to balance day-to-day operations with their statutory responsibilities, creating cascading effects on government revenue collection.

The GRA has indicated it will pursue more aggressive collection strategies in response to the mounting arrears. This shift suggests institutions holding back tax payments may face stricter penalties and enforcement actions in the coming months.

Parliament is expected to demand detailed recovery plans from the Authority as concerns grow over the impact of these debts on national fiscal targets.