State Energy Giants Confirm Participation in Libya Summit Signaling Upstream Confidence

Libya’s efforts to revive its energy sector are gaining momentum as several state backed energy companies confirm participation in the Libya Energy and Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 scheduled for January 24 through 26 in Tripoli. Senior executives from Turkey’s Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Hungary’s MOL Plc, and Poland’s ORLEN Group will attend the fourth edition of the summit, signaling renewed confidence in Libya’s upstream sector as the country works to reopen investment opportunities and expand production capacity.

The event, held under the theme Infrastructure and Investment Driving Energy Growth, has received official endorsement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the National Oil Corporation (NOC). The summit brings together policymakers, national oil companies, and international investors at a pivotal moment as Libya accelerates upstream investment, refines its licensing strategy, and works to lift operational constraints across key producing basins.

Turkey’s national oil company TPAO has steadily deepened its engagement in Libya throughout 2025. In June, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya’s NOC to undertake geological and geophysical studies covering four offshore areas. The agreement includes large scale seismic surveys and follows TPAO’s qualification as an operator under Libya’s 2025 bidding round, the country’s first international licensing opportunity in nearly two decades.

Having qualified as an operator in the 2025 bid round, TPAO has indicated readiness to deploy both capital and technical expertise as Libya reopens to international partnerships. TPAO Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Türkoğlu will address LEES 2026, outlining the company’s strategic vision for Libyan operations and its contribution to the country’s production recovery.

Poland’s ORLEN Group has expanded its Libyan footprint following improvements in the operating environment. Through its subsidiary PGNiG Upstream North Africa, the company resumed preparations for active exploration in 2025 after force majeure was lifted, reinforcing its presence in the Murzuq Basin. ORLEN operates the 5,500 square kilometer EPL 113 concession and has engaged with the NOC and Zallaf Oil and Gas on production forecasts at the Al Wafa field, technical cooperation, and gas infrastructure development.

The company is also evaluating additional upstream opportunities as Libya moves toward higher production targets. ORLEN Group Chief Executive Officer Ireneusz Fąfara will speak at LEES 2026, discussing the company’s operational plans and long term commitment to Libya’s energy sector.

Hungary’s MOL Plc joins LEES 2026 following its qualification as an operator in Libya’s first international licensing round in nearly two decades. The milestone supports MOL’s strategy of expanding its international upstream portfolio and diversifying crude supply sources, positioning Libya as a potential cornerstone market for future growth. MOL will be represented by Zsombor Marton, Group Exploration and Production Executive Vice President.

James Chester, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Capital and Power, the summit organizer, stated that the participation of national energy champions such as TPAO, MOL, and ORLEN Group underscores the renewed confidence state backed operators are placing in Libya’s upstream potential. Their long term outlook, institutional backing, and operational capabilities will be critical to driving sustainable investment and production growth, according to Chester.

The summit marks a significant expansion from previous editions. For the first time, LEES 2026 will include a full day of technical workshops offering participants in depth discussions on upstream operations, exploration, and technology driven innovation. These sessions will serve as a practical knowledge sharing platform for both Libyan and international energy professionals.

Building on the success of last year’s United States and Italian pavilions, LEES 2026 will welcome new national pavilions from the United Kingdom, Turkey, and France, further expanding the event’s global reach. The summit will also include bilateral roundtables with companies from these nations, facilitating direct dialogue between international investors and Libyan energy authorities.

LEES 2026 will bring together a high level roster of international energy leaders and institutions including Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV, Schlumberger (SLB), and ConocoPhillips. Libyan stakeholders will be represented by the National Oil Corporation, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, alongside the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya and the Libyan Council for Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy.

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will deliver a keynote address at LEES 2026, highlighting Libya’s strategic energy growth within the organization’s broader production management framework. Libya remains an OPEC member state working to restore production levels disrupted by years of conflict and political instability.

The summit occurs as Libya accelerates associated gas development across the Sirte, Murzuq, and offshore basins, creating opportunities for investors, technology providers, and engineering firms focused on flare reduction and gas monetization. Natural gas and midstream infrastructure will feature prominently, with discussions covering export oriented gas development, associated gas capture to curb flaring, and domestic power generation improvements.

European international oil companies are moving decisively to secure upstream positions in Libya. Italian major Eni is resuming offshore drilling with the C1 16/4 exploratory well near the Bahr Essalam gas field as part of its $8 billion Structure A and E project, designed to produce 750 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Austrian energy company OMV restarted operations in the Sirte Basin after a 13 year hiatus, while Spanish major Repsol is targeting the A1 2/130 Neser Prospect in the Murzuq Basin. TotalEnergies is drilling near Sharara to capitalize on untapped resources.

All three major European companies are returning to LEES 2026 as Diamond Sponsors, reinforcing their strategic commitment to Libya’s energy sector. The coordinated return of European international oil companies and regional national oil companies reflects broader market and geopolitical dynamics. With North African energy supplies increasingly strategic for European security, companies are securing upstream positions in politically complex but resource rich regions.

The resurgence signals confidence in Libya’s regulatory environment and could attract further foreign investment while incentivizing modernization across the oil and gas value chain. It also provides a testing ground for advanced offshore and onshore technologies, enabling optimized recovery while managing frontier market risks.

Libya’s 2025 exploration bidding round offered 22 onshore and offshore blocks across prolific basins including Sirte, Murzuq, Ghadames, and offshore Mediterranean acreage. The licensing opportunity represents Libya’s most significant opening to international oil companies since before the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Years of civil conflict, political division, and infrastructure damage severely constrained production and deterred international investment.

The country’s crude oil production has fluctuated dramatically over the past decade, ranging from less than 100,000 barrels per day during periods of intense conflict to peaks approaching 1.2 million barrels per day when security conditions temporarily improved. Libya holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at approximately 48 billion barrels, alongside substantial natural gas resources that remain largely underdeveloped.

Infrastructure rehabilitation represents a critical priority. Years of underinvestment, conflict damage, and delayed maintenance have left pipelines, processing facilities, export terminals, and oilfield equipment operating below optimal capacity. The technical program at LEES 2026 will address engineering requirements for upstream rehabilitation, digitalized operations, pipeline expansion, and modular processing facilities designed to restore production more rapidly than traditional approaches.

Renewable energy infrastructure will also feature at the summit. Libya is advancing plans to diversify its energy portfolio through large scale solar initiatives including the 500 megawatt Sadada solar project. Developing renewable capacity serves dual purposes of meeting growing domestic electricity demand while freeing crude oil and natural gas for export, maximizing revenue from hydrocarbon resources.

The summit’s expanded three day format reflects the complexity and scale of Libya’s energy transition requirements. Moving from dialogue to concrete partnerships demands sustained engagement among government officials, international companies, financial institutions, technology providers, and service companies capable of delivering projects under challenging operating conditions.

Chester emphasized that LEES 2026 reflects Libya’s renewed commitment to open, transparent engagement with the global energy community at a pivotal moment for the country. By convening leading international companies, institutions, and technical experts in Tripoli, the summit aims to turn dialogue into concrete partnerships that support sustainable growth and long term value creation.

Libya’s political situation remains complex, with competing governing authorities in western and eastern regions continuing to dispute control over oil revenues and export policies. However, the NOC has maintained operational continuity and technical leadership despite political divisions, preserving institutional knowledge and relationships with international partners necessary for sector recovery.

International companies evaluating Libyan opportunities must navigate political risks, security concerns, regulatory uncertainties, and infrastructure limitations alongside the country’s compelling resource endowment and strategic Mediterranean location. The participation of state backed national oil companies from Turkey, Hungary, and Poland suggests that government supported entities with longer investment horizons and political backing may be better positioned than purely commercial players to manage these frontier market challenges.

For Libya, successfully attracting sustained international investment requires demonstrating political stability, transparent regulatory frameworks, competitive fiscal terms, and credible commitments to contract sanctity. LEES 2026 provides a platform for Libyan authorities to showcase progress on these fronts while building relationships with potential partners capable of delivering the technical expertise and capital required for production recovery.

As North African energy dynamics evolve, Libya’s position as a potential swing producer with spare capacity and proximity to European markets becomes increasingly strategic. Whether the country can translate resource potential into sustained production growth depends substantially on political reconciliation, institutional strengthening, and the kind of international partnerships LEES 2026 seeks to facilitate.