State Banks Await Recapitalization Promise in Thursday Budget Reading

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson will present Ghana’s 2026 budget on Thursday, 13 November, with state-owned banks anticipating capital injections similar to those received by National Investment Bank (NIB) earlier this year.

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) are positioned as the next beneficiaries of government recapitalization efforts. NIB received GH₵1.4 billion in fresh capital during 2025, a move that has raised expectations for comparable support to other struggling state financial institutions.

Dr. Forson made his commitment explicit during the inauguration of ADB’s reconstituted board. “I want to use this medium to assure you board chairman, Chief Executive and Management of ADB that as I have done for NIB for this year, next year it will be your turn,” the Finance Minister stated. His words suggest that ADB’s capital boost has moved from possibility to planning within government circles.

ADB has demonstrated improved financial health in recent months, posting growth in both profitability and lending volumes. The bank plays a critical role in financing Ghana’s agricultural sector and related value chains, making its stability important beyond purely commercial considerations. Internal reforms at the institution have coincided with Ghana’s broader economic recovery, creating momentum that officials hope capital injection will accelerate.

CBG presents a more complex challenge. The bank emerged in 2018 from the government’s controversial financial sector cleanup, absorbing assets and liabilities from multiple failed banks to protect depositors and restore public confidence. That intervention prevented widespread panic but left CBG burdened with legacy problems that continue affecting its operations today.

Despite these challenges, CBG has expanded to become one of Ghana’s largest banks by branch network. Yet questions about its long-term ownership structure, governance framework, and strategic direction remain unresolved nearly seven years after its creation. Non-performing loans inherited from the collapsed institutions continue straining its balance sheet, while operational inefficiencies persist.

Financial analysts have proposed a hybrid model for CBG that would maintain government involvement while potentially introducing private capital. Such an approach could strengthen oversight mechanisms, align lending practices with both commercial viability and policy objectives, and provide the expertise needed to resolve inherited problems. Whether the government will embrace this thinking remains unclear.

The 2026 budget will reveal several critical details. The size of capital allocations to ADB and CBG represents the most immediate question, but implementation structure matters equally. Will funds arrive as single injections or through phased disbursements? What governance reforms will accompany the capital? And will the recapitalization include clear performance benchmarks tied to the new resources?

For ADB, recapitalization could enable expanded agricultural lending at a time when food security and rural development demand attention. For CBG, the stakes involve not just additional capital but resolution of fundamental questions about its purpose and future. Both institutions need more than money; they require strategic clarity and operational improvements that capital alone cannot guarantee.

The Finance Minister’s public commitment to ADB suggests that at least one bank will receive support, but the details and conditions attached to that support will determine whether it produces lasting change. Thursday’s budget presentation will show whether the government views recapitalization as simply injecting funds or as an opportunity to fundamentally strengthen these institutions for sustainable impact.

Ghana’s banking sector has undergone significant restructuring since 2017, when the Bank of Ghana began addressing widespread instability. State banks emerged from that period weakened but still operating, unlike the private institutions that collapsed. Whether this week’s budget provides the resources and framework for their recovery will shape the financial landscape for years ahead.