Star Oil Seeks GH₵20M from YouTuber Over Defamation Claims

Star Oil Ghana is demanding GH₵20 million in damages from popular YouTuber Benjamin Kojo Mensah, known as “Goshers,” after he publicly alleged the company shortchanged him at a fuel station.

The oil marketing company served a final demand notice on Mensah on Friday morning, following his viral social media posts claiming he received less fuel than he paid for at Star Oil’s Anyinase station near Elubo in the Western Region.

In a demand letter dated September 4, 2025, from law firm Vanem & Associates, Star Oil accused the content creator of making “baseless, unfounded, and accentuated by malice” statements that damaged the company’s reputation. The controversial post gained significant traction online, receiving more than 2,000 likes, over 264 comments, at least 30 shares, and more than 58,000 views before being cross-posted to YouTube.

Star Oil defended its operations by presenting technical evidence to counter Mensah’s allegations. The company conducted three industry-standard 10-litre calibration tests that yielded results of 10.02L, 10.03L, and 10.04L, demonstrating pump accuracy within acceptable margins. Flow-rate verification also confirmed proper fuel dispensing quantities, according to the company’s lawyers.

Despite being shown these results, Mensah reportedly refused to retract his video and instead dismissed the company’s concerns with a brief “All the best” response, the lawyers stated.

The dispute escalated when Mensah allegedly made additional claims about receiving threatening phone calls from Star Oil representatives. The company’s legal team categorically denied these allegations, describing them as “utterly false” and further defamatory to the company’s professional reputation.

Star Oil has issued three specific demands: immediate deletion of the video from YouTube, publication of an “unqualified apology” on both Facebook and YouTube within 24 hours, and maintaining the apology’s visibility for at least 21 days. The company warned that failure to comply would result in a lawsuit seeking the GH₵20 million in damages, plus punitive damages and a perpetual injunction.

Mensah, who has established himself as a prominent social media influencer with millions of followers, recently collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and tourism industry alongside fellow content creator Wode Maya.

The case highlights growing tensions between traditional businesses and social media influencers in Ghana, where viral content can significantly impact corporate reputations within hours. Legal experts note that defamation cases involving social media content have become increasingly common as digital platforms amplify consumer complaints beyond traditional word-of-mouth reach.

The oil marketing industry in Ghana operates under strict regulatory oversight, with the National Petroleum Authority mandating regular calibration of fuel dispensers to ensure accuracy. Companies typically maintain detailed records and CCTV footage to protect against fraudulent claims.

Star Oil’s legal action represents one of the largest defamation claims sought against a Ghanaian content creator, potentially setting a precedent for how companies respond to viral social media criticism in the West African nation’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.