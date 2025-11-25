Star Assurance Awards Ten Customers Cash Under Anniversary Promo

Star Assurance has rewarded 10 vehicle owners with GH¢10,000 each as part of its ongoing 40 Reasons to Smile promotional campaign, demonstrating the company’s commitment to customer loyalty and appreciation.

The third quarter winners were selected during a live draw event held at the Kumasi Sofoline Station Terminal, supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure transparency and credibility in the selection process. The ten recipients include Kwame, Eshun, Asare, Larry, Baily, Ibrahim, Samuel, Emmanuel, Frank and Isaac, identified by their vehicle registration numbers.

An official presentation ceremony took place at Star Assurance’s head office in Accra, where management congratulated the winners and expressed appreciation for customer trust. Each winner received their cash prize of GH¢10,000 during the event, marking the third successful quarter of rewards distribution under the anniversary campaign.

Mr. Justice Frank Offei, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Star Assurance, emphasized the company’s long standing commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, innovating around customer needs and consistently delivering unmatched value through its broad range of insurance solutions. He highlighted that the promotional campaign reflects the company’s dedication to giving back to customers who have supported the business over four decades.

The campaign launched in January 2025 as part of Star Assurance’s 40th anniversary celebrations and has rewarded 30 customers across the first three quarters of 2025 with a combined total of GH¢300,000. The initiative aims to celebrate the milestone anniversary while demonstrating tangible appreciation for customer loyalty and continued patronage.

Customers can participate in the fourth quarter draw by purchasing or renewing their Star Motor Insurance policies. Every new purchase or renewal of comprehensive, third party, third party fire and theft, or third party Xtra motor insurance policies with Star Assurance automatically qualifies policyholders for the upcoming draw, providing multiple opportunities for customers to benefit from the promotion.

The campaign will reach its climax in December with a grand prize offering one lucky winner an all expenses paid trip to Dubai. This final reward adds significant excitement to the anniversary celebrations and provides another major incentive for customers to engage with Star Assurance’s motor insurance products.

Star Assurance positions itself as a leading and trusted customer focused insurance firm in Ghana’s financial services sector. The company offers various insurance solutions designed to meet diverse customer needs while maintaining its reputation for reliability and customer service excellence.

The 40 Reasons to Smile promotional campaign represents one of the largest customer reward initiatives in Ghana’s insurance industry this year. By distributing substantial cash prizes and offering premium travel experiences, Star Assurance aims to strengthen customer relationships while attracting new policyholders to its motor insurance portfolio.

Prospective participants interested in qualifying for the fourth quarter draw and the grand prize can visit Star Assurance offices nationwide to purchase or renew eligible motor insurance policies. The company continues accepting entries until the December draw date, when the final winners will be announced and the anniversary campaign concludes.