Star Alliance Lounge Claims North America Award Again

Star Alliance’s Los Angeles lounge has secured North America’s Leading Airport Lounge title at the World Travel Awards 2025 for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as the region’s premier airport hospitality facility.

The announcement came at the Caribbean and The Americas Gala Ceremony held on October 4, 2025, in Saint Lucia, where travel and tourism leaders from across the Caribbean and North America gathered to recognize excellence in the hospitality industry.

“Our commitment at Star Alliance is to create seamless and connected journeys for travellers, and our lounges play an important role in this,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, Star Alliance CEO. “This recognition is especially meaningful, reflecting the trust of travellers and industry experts and the continued excellence of the LAX lounge.”

The 18,000 square foot facility at Los Angeles International Airport has long been regarded as one of the world’s premier airport lounges, consistently collecting accolades from across the aviation industry. Its distinctive features include an outdoor terrace with firepits, a tranquil water wall, and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

From relaxed daytime environments to vibrant evening settings, the lounge offers travelers unique spaces to dine, work, or unwind before flights. This versatility distinguishes it from competitors that prioritize either business functionality or leisure comfort rather than delivering both effectively.

Panagiotoulias credited the lounge’s success to the dedicated team whose work keeps operations running smoothly daily, alongside member airlines whose collaboration has been instrumental. Star Alliance comprises 26 member airlines including Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, ANA, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and United.

The alliance network currently offers over 18,000 daily flights to more than 1,150 airports in over 190 countries, with Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines providing additional connectivity. This extensive reach makes lounge experiences particularly important since passengers often spend considerable time between connecting flights.

Airport lounges have evolved from basic waiting areas into competitive differentiators for airlines and alliances. Premium passengers increasingly evaluate airline choices based partly on lounge quality, making these facilities strategic assets rather than cost centers.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, celebrates excellence across travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. The awards are widely recognized as among the most prestigious honors in the industry, with winners determined through votes from travel professionals and consumers worldwide.

For Star Alliance, maintaining this recognition for six consecutive years demonstrates consistent quality rather than momentary excellence. Many airport lounges experience quality fluctuations as management changes, staffing turnover occurs, or facilities age without adequate reinvestment.

The LAX lounge’s outdoor terrace represents relatively unusual design thinking for airport facilities. Most lounges maximize enclosed space to accommodate more passengers, but Star Alliance’s approach prioritizes passenger experience over capacity optimization, a philosophy that appears validated by continued recognition.

However, questions persist about whether awards translate into business value. Airlines invest millions in lounge facilities and operations, betting that enhanced passenger experiences drive loyalty and willingness to pay premium fares. Measuring return on these investments proves challenging since multiple factors influence passenger airline choices.

Los Angeles International Airport serves as a major gateway for trans-Pacific travel, making the Star Alliance lounge particularly strategic for connecting passengers traveling between Asia, North America, and beyond. The facility’s capacity to handle high volumes while maintaining service quality represents a significant operational achievement.

The aviation industry continues recovering from pandemic-related disruptions that temporarily reduced passenger volumes and forced cost cutting across operations. Lounges that maintained quality during difficult periods positioned themselves advantageably as travel demand rebounded.

For passengers connecting through LAX, lounge quality matters because the airport’s size and complexity often create extended layover times. A comfortable, well-appointed facility transforms waiting from frustration into pleasant experiences, potentially influencing future travel decisions.

Star Alliance’s continued investment in maintaining lounge excellence suggests confidence that premium passenger segments value these amenities sufficiently to justify costs. As competition intensifies for high-margin business and first-class travelers, differentiation through ground experiences becomes increasingly important.

The sixth consecutive win also provides marketing benefits, enabling Star Alliance and member airlines to promote award-winning facilities when competing for premium passengers. Third-party validation carries more credibility than self-promotion, making industry awards valuable marketing assets.

Whether Star Alliance can extend this winning streak to seven years in 2026 depends on maintaining operational excellence while competitors potentially upgrade their own facilities. Complacency represents the biggest risk for any award winner, as sustained success sometimes breeds reduced urgency for continuous improvement.