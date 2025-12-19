Standards Authority Warns Against Substandard Cables After Fire Outbreaks

The Ghana Standards Authority has intensified campaigns urging electrical professionals and consumers to use only GSA certified cables and accessories to prevent fire outbreaks and electrocutions from substandard products flooding the market. The call was made at an Electro Vigilance forum held in Tamale on December 17, 2025, bringing together stakeholders from the electronic value chain including dealers, certified electricians, contractors, students and security agencies.

Senior Officer at the Energy Commission Northern Sector John Nilimor Bukari said poor quality electrical products lack proper grounding or insulation, increasing the likelihood of leakage currents that cause shocks or fatal electrocution. He emphasized enforcement of the Electrical Wiring Cables and Electrical Wiring Accessories Regulations 2023 which mandates only GSA to certify products imported, manufactured or sold to prevent hazards like fires and electrocutions.

Senior Scientific Officer at GSA Ing. Francis Akpaloo said inferior cables are prone to melting or igniting surrounding materials, noting that substandard cables do not have requisite labels and sell very cheaply on the market. The influx of such products poses threats to consumers requiring all to avoid purchasing products not approved by Ghana Standards Authority. When products have the labels, it authenticates that they have gone through various stages of quality testing under GSA according to Akpaloo.

He entreated consumers to patronize electrical products labeled by Ghana Standards Authority, insisting that products without labels are either substandard or fake. Akpaloo also called on the public to report suspected substandard products via the Energy Commission’s hotline or mobile application. Northern Regional Manager of GSA Basin Alhassan said GSA in collaboration with Energy Commission will embark on surveillance exercises in markets to eliminate inferior electrical products.

The forum aimed at sensitizing the general public against patronage of inferior electrical products followed recent fire incidents attributed to faulty electrical installations and substandard wiring materials. Using inferior or substandard electrical products such as low quality wiring, cables, outlets, circuit breakers or panels in building construction or maintenance can lead to severe safety, financial and operational issues according to safety experts.

These products often fail to meet safety standards resulting in compromised electrical systems as well as short circuits leading to fires that damage property and endanger lives. Poor quality products lack proper grounding or insulation increasing the likelihood of leakage currents causing shocks or even fatal electrocution. In older or poorly maintained buildings, frayed wires from substandard materials heighten risks for occupants and workers.

The Ghana Standards Authority launched the Ghana Digital Conformity Pilot Project in August 2025 to enable consumers to verify and authenticate electrical cables through mobile applications. The initiative developed with technical support from GSA partner SICPA seeks to improve safety and quality of electrical cables on the Ghanaian market, enhance regulatory compliance among stakeholders and reduce accidents associated with substandard electrical products.

The pilot phase focusing on locally manufactured electrical cables involves six companies including Tropical Cables, Reroy Cables, African Diamond, Fenice Metal, Focus Technology and Nexans Cable. The system allows consumers, regulators and businesses to verify product authenticity and report violations instantly using mobile friendly verification applications. A stamp like label is affixed on products that GSA has tested and declared fit for purpose carrying unique numbers and codes not generated by manufacturers but by programme managers.

Among objectives of the digital conformity project is ensuring electrical cables manufactured or imported into Ghana meet acceptable safety and quality standards while equipping consumers with mobile friendly verification tools allowing them to check authenticity of products in real time. The system also supports manufacturers and importers by protecting them from unfair competition and counterfeit threats while enabling GSA and regulatory agencies to monitor compliance across all sectors and regions in real time.

The Electrical Wiring Cables and Accessories Regulations 2023 passed by Parliament aims to address public safety concerns over substandard electrical products linked to fire and electrocution risks. The legislation set to be fully enforced by June 2025 mandates that only products meeting Ghana Standards Authority requirements will be allowed in the market. Once enforced, the regulations will ban import, production, storage or sale of any wiring products that do not comply with Ghanaian standards.

Wholesalers and retailers will be obligated to verify compliance of their products ensuring adherence to quality and safety. The regulations also empower authorities including the Energy Commission, GSA, Customs and Ghana Police Service to inspect and seize non compliant items. Sanctions for non compliance include removal of non compliant products from shelves, re exportation or destruction with the new law introducing both minimum and maximum penalty units to ensure offenders are adequately punished.

The Energy Commission plans to use mobile test vans enabling inspectors to perform on site tests of electrical cables and accessories at marketplaces reducing resistance from suppliers. The mobile vans will make enforcement much easier because suppliers can witness tests in real time and understand why their materials either meet or fail to meet standards according to Energy Commission officials. Guidelines underway will introduce a comprehensive framework for registration of importers and manufacturers as well as issuance of certificates of conformance.

President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association Awal Sakib Mohammed expressed confidence in the Energy Commission’s ability to implement regulations effectively and urged the public to be vigilant as substandard products pose serious risks to life and property. Electrical professionals need to embrace the profession with utmost commitment to electrical safety and professionalism devoid of inferior materials that undermine integrity of installations and endanger lives.

The public has been advised to engage services of certified electricians for all electrical work rather than relying on untrained individuals who may use substandard materials or employ unsafe installation practices. Certified electricians possess knowledge of electrical codes, safety protocols and proper installation techniques reducing risks of electrical hazards. They can also identify potential problems during installations and recommend appropriate solutions to prevent future issues.

Inferior cables are characterized by several warning signs that consumers should recognize. They often lack proper labels, certifications or manufacturer information making traceability difficult. The insulation may feel thin, brittle or easily damaged when handled. Conductor sizes may be undersized compared to specifications while the overall cable construction may appear inconsistent or poorly assembled. Such cables typically sell at prices significantly below market rates for certified products, which should raise suspicion.

The consequences of using substandard electrical products extend beyond immediate safety risks to include financial and operational impacts. Electrical fires can result in total property loss, business interruption, personal injuries and fatalities. Insurance claims may be denied if investigations reveal substandard materials were used contrary to building codes and safety regulations. Businesses may face liability lawsuits if electrical failures cause injuries to employees or customers.

Frequent electrical failures from inferior products require costly repairs, replacements and downtime affecting productivity. Equipment connected to faulty electrical systems may suffer damage from power surges, voltage fluctuations or inadequate grounding. The cumulative cost of addressing problems from substandard electrical products often far exceeds initial savings from purchasing cheaper materials. Property values may also decline if electrical systems are known to be unsafe or non compliant with codes.

Ghana has experienced numerous fire incidents attributed to electrical faults over the years with investigations frequently pointing to substandard wiring materials and improper installations. Markets, residential buildings, commercial establishments and industrial facilities have suffered devastating fires caused by electrical short circuits from inferior cables. The Ghana National Fire Service reports that electrical faults rank among leading causes of fire outbreaks in the country.

Recent high profile incidents include market fires destroying hundreds of shops and goods worth millions of cedis where investigations traced causes to illegal electrical connections using substandard cables. Residential fires have claimed lives and displaced families with survivors reporting that fires started from electrical sockets or wiring. Industrial facilities have experienced production halts and equipment damage from electrical fires originating in poorly installed or substandard electrical systems.

The Ghana Standards Authority operates testing laboratories assessing electrical and electronic products including electrical cables, refrigerating appliances, compact fluorescence lamps, solar energy appliances, sockets and switches. Products undergo physical tests measuring parameters such as conductor resistance, insulation resistance, voltage withstand capability and mechanical strength. Only products meeting specified criteria receive GSA certification authorizing them for sale in the Ghanaian market.

The Standards Authority Act 2022 provides GSA with legal mandate to undertake conformity assessment activities nationwide including testing, inspection and certification of products. The Act makes it illegal to manufacture, distribute or sell any product that does not meet required Ghana standards. Violators face penalties including fines, product seizure and possible imprisonment for severe or repeat offenses. The legislation strengthens GSA’s enforcement powers enabling more effective market surveillance.

Consumer awareness remains critical to success of efforts combating substandard electrical products. Many consumers prioritize low prices over quality not understanding long term risks and costs associated with inferior products. Educational campaigns must continue emphasizing that apparent savings from cheap cables become expensive when fires destroy properties or electrical faults require constant repairs. Building codes and standards exist to protect lives and properties not to increase costs unnecessarily.

Electrical professionals and contractors also bear responsibility for maintaining industry standards and protecting public safety. They must refuse to install substandard materials even when clients request them to save money. Professional ethics require prioritizing safety over profits and educating clients about risks of using non certified products. Electrical contractors associations should strengthen self regulation through codes of conduct, peer reviews and disciplinary measures against members who compromise safety standards.

Looking ahead, sustained multi stakeholder collaboration will be essential for significantly reducing substandard electrical products in Ghanaian markets. Government agencies including GSA, Energy Commission, Customs Division, Police Service and Fire Service must coordinate enforcement activities sharing intelligence and resources. Industry associations representing manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers and electrical contractors should actively participate in standard setting, compliance monitoring and consumer education.

Development partners and financial institutions can support the initiative by providing training, equipment and technical assistance for strengthening quality infrastructure. Media organizations play crucial roles in amplifying public awareness campaigns and reporting on enforcement actions and their outcomes. Civil society groups can advocate for stronger consumer protection laws and monitor implementation of existing regulations. Educational institutions should incorporate electrical safety and standards into curricula for technical and vocational training.

The digital conformity technology represents a significant advancement in product authentication and traceability enabling real time verification by consumers and regulatory agencies. As the system expands to cover imported cables and additional product categories, it will become increasingly difficult for substandard products to enter and circulate in markets undetected. However, technology alone cannot solve the problem without complementary enforcement, public awareness and industry commitment to quality.

Success will ultimately depend on changing consumer behavior away from price driven purchasing toward quality conscious decision making. When consumers consistently demand certified products and refuse to buy those lacking proper labels, market dynamics will shift making it unprofitable to trade in substandard goods. Manufacturers and importers will invest in quality systems knowing that only certified products can compete effectively. This cultural transformation requires time, education and consistent enforcement but offers the most sustainable path toward eliminating substandard electrical products from Ghana’s markets.