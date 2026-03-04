Standard Chartered Wraps Ghana at 69 in Kente, Fugu and Street Food

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana spent the week before the country’s 69th Independence Day turning its head office and branch network into a living display of Ghanaian cultural identity, as staff shed corporate attire for a rotating showcase of traditional dress, local snacks and the communal warmth of shared heritage.

The week-long celebration honoured Ghana’s diverse cultures through fashion, food and music, with each day carrying a distinct Ghanaian dress code. Staff arrived in kente-inspired ensembles, contemporary Afrocentric wear blending modern tailoring with ancestral motifs, and attire representing the breadth of ethnic traditions that make up Ghana’s national identity. For a bank whose presence in Ghana stretches back 130 years, the celebration was framed not as a seasonal gesture but as an institutional acknowledgement of the communities that have sustained it.

The centrepiece of the week was Fugu Wednesday. Staff at all locations arrived dressed in the hand-woven smock known as Fugu or Batakari, the colourful, strip-woven garment originating in Ghana’s northern regions and worn by both men and women across the country. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts officially designated every Wednesday as National Fugu Day on February 10, 2026, a policy that has since gathered momentum across the public and private sectors. The initiative followed President John Dramani Mahama’s official trip to Zambia in early February, during which his choice of a fugu drew criticism from foreign commentators online, prompting a fierce national defence of the garment and its subsequent institutionalisation as a symbol of modern Ghanaian leadership. Standard Chartered’s embrace of Fugu Wednesday placed it among the growing number of organisations mainstreaming the policy beyond government institutions.

Beyond the fabric, the week engaged every sense. Local street snacks and drinks circulated through meeting rooms and shared spaces across branches nationwide. Nkate cake, poloo, atswemor, sobolo, lamugin and asana appeared with the ease of childhood memories, sparking conversations about hometowns, family recipes and national pride. Traditional dishes were featured across the week, blurring the lines between office and community.

For a financial institution that has operated in Ghana since 1896, the timing of the celebration carried particular resonance. Ghana observes its 69th Independence Day on Friday, March 6, 2026, under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” a moment the bank chose to mark by centering the cultural roots that define the nation it has served across three centuries. The message embedded in the week’s activities was deliberate: progress and tradition are not competing forces but complementary ones, and institutions endure precisely because the communities around them do.