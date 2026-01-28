Standard Chartered Predicts Strong Returns For Global Markets In 2026

Standard Chartered Bank expects global financial markets to deliver strong returns in 2026, led by equities and other risky assets as artificial intelligence driven earnings growth, easing monetary policy and lower trade tensions support investor appetite.

The Banks CIO expects risky assets to perform well in 2026 as major asset classes continue to inflate. However, the lender warned that gains are likely to be uneven, reinforcing the need for diversification, particularly for emerging market investors.

In its 2026 Global Market Outlook released in December 2025, Standard Chartered’s Wealth Solutions Chief Investment Office (CIO) said major asset classes are likely to continue rising, but with wider dispersion than in recent years. That environment increases sensitivity to shocks and makes concentrated portfolios more vulnerable to sudden swings.

While there are concerns around an equity market bubble led by the boom in Artificial Intelligence, current market conditions do not suggest a level of embedded leverage comparable to that seen in the lead-up to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. According to the report, the closer comparison is the dot.com bubble in the late 1990s, though key differences remain, including the magnitude of investments being made and the profitability of those making the investments.

Standard Chartered said equities should remain the main driver of returns in 2026, supported by continued momentum in artificial intelligence adoption. With inflating markets, the CIO expects strong earnings growth to dominate elevated valuations in 2026, with market gains led by the US and Asia ex-Japan. Earnings growth linked to AI is expected to help justify elevated valuations, though the debate over whether markets are overpriced is likely to persist, especially in the US technology sector.

Despite those risks, the bank sees continued support for equities from three main factors: the persistence of the AI theme, expected US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts and a weaker US dollar, which has historically been consistent with positive returns for risk assets. The challenge for investors is staying exposed to a powerful theme while managing the downside risks that come with stretched valuations.

To address that balance, Standard Chartered recommends reducing concentration in US technology through regional and sector diversification. While it remains overweight US equities due to strong technology earnings, it balances this with an overweight position in Asia excluding Japan. The region offers exposure to AI spillovers, domestic policy stimulus in countries such as China and India, and equity valuations that are generally lower than those in the US.

Indian equities are expected to benefit from policy reforms, potential progress in a US-India trade deal, and fiscal and monetary stimulus, while Chinese equities may see gains driven by AI-related earnings growth and targeted policy support. The bank has added Indian equities as a tactical opportunity, while Chinese equities, particularly offshore listings, are also expected to benefit from targeted stimulus and AI related earnings growth.

Beyond equities, the bank sees emerging market bonds as an attractive income opportunity in 2026. We expect Emerging Market bonds to outperform Developed Market bonds. The bank expects both US dollar and local currency denominated EM bonds to outperform developed market debt, citing improving fiscal fundamentals, higher yields and diversification away from a Fed centric outlook. Local currency bonds offer exposure to rate cut cycles in several emerging markets.

The CIO expects gold to extend gains in 2026, but demand for alternative strategies and currencies like JPY and CNH remain high amid a range of uncertainties and are key to diversifying well. Standard Chartered is overweight in its gold position, expecting the metal to extend gains as central banks and investors continue to diversify away from the US dollar. While gold prices are at record highs in real terms, the bank said demand drivers remain supportive, particularly as its inverse relationship with bond yields begins to reassert itself.

Currency diversification is another theme for 2026, with the Japanese yen (JPY) and Chinese yuan (CNH) highlighted as potential hedges if risk assets come under pressure. A negative shock or disappointment relative to high expectations in the AI theme poses a risk to equity markets. Other risks include a systemic credit event, a reversal in US rate cut expectations or an unexpectedly hawkish Bank of Japan that could push Japanese yields and the yen sharply higher, posing risks to equities and corporate bonds.

Steve Brice, Global Chief Investment Officer at Standard Chartered, emphasized the importance of managing emotions in investing. He noted that scenario planning will help prepare investors for the volatility expected in the coming year and help them remain invested through the cycle.

The report also identified the increasingly central role of Gulf players in sustaining AI and private market deal flow, framing regional capital not as speculative entrants but as strategic financiers of foundational technology infrastructure. Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered, noted that Gulf sovereign wealth funds are emerging as a defining force in the next phase of artificial intelligence investment, providing the long term capital required to build infrastructure at scale.

Overall, the bank said the outlook calls for resilience rather than complacency, arguing that well balanced portfolios should be anchored by quality bonds alongside selective equity exposure to innovation. It also highlighted the role of alternative assets as part of a more resilient investment strategy.