Standard Chartered Leads Bank Rally in Tuesday GSE Session

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC drove gains among financial stocks in Tuesday’s Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) session, rising GH¢2.93 to close at GH¢32.30 and leading the banking sector’s advance on a day when the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) extended its year-to-date return to 38.83 percent.

The rally in Standard Chartered anchored broader strength across the financial sector. GCB Bank PLC added GH¢0.28 to close at GH¢32.31, while Societe Generale Ghana PLC climbed GH¢0.48 to GH¢7.82. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated edged up to GH¢1.01. The gains built on an already strong week for banking equities, which have outperformed the broader market since the start of 2026 as investors rotated out of government securities following the dramatic compression in treasury bill yields that has seen the 91-day bill rate fall to 6.45 percent.

Beyond banking, Scancom PLC emerged as the session’s most actively traded counter by value, recording 816,032 shares exchanged at a total value of GH¢4.6 million and closing at GH¢5.64. The volume figure underscored continued institutional interest in Ghana’s largest telecoms listing, which has benefited from improved consumer spending data and the broader market rally.

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC was among the session’s notable movers in the consumer sector, rising GH¢0.27 to GH¢12.37 and touching its highest point of the year so far, reflecting investor appetite for consumer goods stocks as declining inflation supports real household spending power. SIC Insurance Company PLC also advanced, gaining GH¢0.27 to GH¢2.98.

Not all counters posted gains. Cal Bank PLC retreated two pesewas to GH¢0.92, the session’s most visible decliner among actively followed names, though the move was modest relative to the broader upward direction of the market.

Tuesday’s stock-level performance accompanied index gains that lifted the GSE-CI by 172.83 points, or 1.44 percent, to close at 12,176.92. Total market capitalisation reached GH¢223.77 billion, up from GH¢221.53 billion at Monday’s close. Trading volume across the session reached 3,015,234 shares with a combined value of GH¢14.20 million. Since January 1, 2026, the GSE-CI has returned 38.83 percent year-to-date, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI), which tracks banking and insurance equities, has gained 46.34 percent over the same period.