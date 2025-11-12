Standard Chartered Launches Weeklong Wellness Programme for Staff

Standard Chartered rolled out a week-long programme of activities under its 2025 Wellbeing Week celebration, bringing together employees across the Bank to engage in wellness-driven sessions designed to reinforce the Bank’s commitment to the physical, mental, financial, and social wellbeing of its staff. The initiative marks the Bank’s continued investment in creating a thriving workplace environment for its workforce in Ghana.

Throughout the week, staff participated in curated activities including interactive talks on financial planning, a spa day and wellness desk, an aerobics session, and a staff appreciation day where colleagues recognised one another for their efforts and support. These activities created multiple touchpoints for learning, self-care, and connection, supporting the Bank’s holistic approach to employee welfare.

The Bank held a 10km walk which brought together employees and senior executives to promote healthy living and team bonding. Beginning at the Bank’s branch on the University of Ghana campus, participants embarked on a morning walk that blended fitness with renewed commitment to wellbeing. The walk offered colleagues from different departments an opportunity to connect outside the office environment, reinforcing teamwork and community across the organization.

The initiatives underscore Standard Chartered’s commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees can flourish. Wellbeing at work remains at the core of colleague engagement and productivity. Anchored on its wellbeing pillars covering physical, mental, financial, and social dimensions, the Bank continues to invest in programmes that empower staff to take ownership of their wellness journey.

The wellness week follows other recent employee-focused initiatives by Standard Chartered Ghana. Staff embarked on a beach clean up at Labadi Beach as part of the Bank’s annual Employee Volunteering Week, which encourages staff to step beyond regular roles and contribute meaningfully to social causes. The exercise reflected the Bank’s commitment to sustainability and encouraged individuals to help protect the environment.

Standard Chartered demonstrates its dedication to total employee wellbeing by consistently organizing wellness activities and guided discussions throughout the year. The Bank remains committed to delivering impactful programmes year-round, ensuring that wellbeing stays at the heart of how Standard Chartered works, leads, and succeeds as an employer in Ghana’s banking sector.