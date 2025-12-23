Standard Chartered Graduates 30 Women from Entrepreneurship Programme

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s economic empowerment with the graduation of 30 young women from its Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project on December 17, 2025, following a three month vocational and entrepreneurial training programme. The initiative, implemented in partnership with the McAryce Foundation, equips women from underserved communities with practical skills in cosmetology, cookery, and soapmaking alongside foundational entrepreneurship modules.

Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, highlighted the transformative impact of the programme during the graduation ceremony. She stated that the graduation represents not only the skills acquired but also the confidence built, the discipline developed, and the courage to take the next step. Addae emphasized that skills are the first form of capital, and with consistency, integrity, and quality, the young women can build sustainable livelihoods and strong reputations in their chosen fields.

The bank covered all training fees, practical materials, and examination costs, enabling participants to focus fully on their studies. Beneficiaries completed the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Proficiency certification alongside their vocational training. The NVTI was established in 1970 following United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) assistance to create a national vocational training framework in Ghana. The certification provides nationally recognized credentials that enhance graduates’ employability and professional credibility.

Natasha Kwakwa, Head of Philanthropy and Global Community Impact at Standard Chartered Bank, noted that the Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project aligns with the bank’s wider global social investment strategy. The programme promotes financial inclusion, employability, and entrepreneurship among underserved groups. Standard Chartered’s community engagement initiatives focus on creating opportunities for marginalized populations to participate in economic activities and achieve financial independence.

Grace A. Intsiaba, Founder and Director of the McAryce Foundation, said the partnership had transformed the lives of women previously excluded from skills training due to cost or social barriers. She stated that when women are given practical skills, purpose, and potential, they can significantly contribute to household incomes, community development, and national economic growth. The foundation specializes in providing vocational training opportunities for women who face financial or social obstacles to accessing conventional education pathways.

Addae encouraged graduates to start modestly but deliberately, noting that vocational skills instill dignity, independence, and the ability to support their families. She emphasized the importance of professionalism, customer trust, and mutual support among the graduates. The Head of Corporate Affairs added that strong women who support each other go further together, highlighting the value of building networks among female entrepreneurs.

Intsiaba reminded graduates that progress is built on consistency and wise choices. She urged them to approach each opportunity with confidence, responsibility, and a long term view of success and impact. The McAryce Foundation Director emphasized that the three month training period represents just the beginning of their entrepreneurial journeys, with ongoing application of learned skills determining ultimate success.

The graduation marked a milestone in Standard Chartered Bank and McAryce Foundation’s efforts to create opportunities for underserved women, enhancing employability and fostering entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence. The Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project complements Standard Chartered’s broader women focused initiatives in Ghana, including the Futuremakers Women in Tech programme that supports technology enabled businesses.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana operates multiple community investment programmes targeting youth employability and entrepreneurship. The bank’s Futuremakers Women in Tech programme, launched in 2020, has supported 74 businesses across various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and education technology. Twenty one enterprises have received seed funding totaling 210,000 United States dollars to date through that separate initiative.

Women in Ghana face persistent barriers to economic participation despite their significant contributions to the national economy. Women lead 34 percent of formal small and medium enterprises (SMEs) according to World Bank 2023 data and 44 percent of micro enterprises according to Ghana Statistical Service 2021 figures. However, 65 percent of women led businesses face funding constraints, while 40 percent struggle with digital skills gaps and 35 percent encounter regulatory hurdles, according to the Mastercard Index 2023.

Vocational training represents a critical pathway for economic empowerment, particularly for women from underserved communities who may lack access to conventional higher education. The cosmetology, cookery, and soapmaking skills taught through the Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project address market demand in Ghana’s service and informal sectors. These trades offer opportunities for self employment and micro enterprise development that can generate immediate income for graduates and their families.

The National Vocational Training Institute oversees competency based certification across multiple trade areas in Ghana. NVTI Proficiency certification validates that holders possess practical skills meeting national standards, making certified individuals more attractive to employers or better positioned to establish independent businesses. The certification process includes both theoretical instruction and hands on practical assessments conducted by qualified examiners.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana’s social investment strategy emphasizes sustainable impact through partnerships with credible local organizations like the McAryce Foundation. This model leverages the foundation’s community connections and training expertise while providing financial resources and corporate support from the bank. The partnership approach ensures programmes remain responsive to community needs while maintaining quality standards and accountability.

Economic empowerment of women generates multiplier effects throughout communities and national economies. Research consistently shows that women reinvest higher proportions of their incomes in family welfare, children’s education, and household nutrition compared to male income earners. Supporting women’s entrepreneurship therefore contributes to broader development outcomes beyond individual economic gains.

The three month programme structure balances intensive skills training with practical entrepreneurship fundamentals. Participants learned technical vocational skills while simultaneously developing business planning, financial management, customer service, and marketing capabilities essential for successful enterprise operation. This integrated approach distinguishes the Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project from purely technical training programmes.

Standard Chartered Foundation, which funds community programmes globally, focuses explicitly on promoting greater economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people, particularly young women and people with disabilities. The foundation views entrepreneurship and employability as pathways toward economic power and participation for marginalized populations. Programme preference extends to women living with disabilities and those from underserved communities, reflecting deliberate commitment to inclusion.

The December 17 graduation ceremony brought together programme stakeholders, graduates’ family members, and representatives from Standard Chartered Bank Ghana and McAryce Foundation. The event celebrated graduates’ achievements while reinforcing messages about professionalism, persistence, and mutual support as graduates transition from training to active entrepreneurship or employment in their newly acquired trades.

Graduates received their NVTI Proficiency certificates alongside completion certificates from the Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project. Many expressed appreciation for the opportunity to gain marketable skills without bearing financial costs that would have prevented their participation. Several graduates indicated plans to establish small businesses in their communities, while others sought employment with existing enterprises in their respective trade areas.

The Women Entrepreneurship Skills Project represents one component of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana’s comprehensive approach to community development and economic inclusion. The bank maintains multiple initiatives targeting different segments of underserved populations, recognizing that diverse interventions are necessary to address varied barriers facing different groups. This portfolio approach maximizes social impact while aligning with the bank’s broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic development.