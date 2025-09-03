Standard Chartered Ghana Declares Preference Share Dividend

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has announced a preference share dividend of GH¢0.0512 per share for the six-month period ending September 2025, with payments scheduled for the end of the month.

The Ghana Stock Exchange-listed bank set Friday, September 13, 2025, as the qualifying date for shareholders to receive the dividend payment. Investors must be registered in the bank’s shareholder books by the close of business on that date to qualify for the distribution.

Trading mechanics for the dividend follow standard market procedures, with Wednesday, September 10, 2025, established as the ex-dividend date. Investors purchasing Standard Chartered Ghana preference shares before this date will receive the dividend, while those buying on or after September 10 will not qualify for the current payment.

The bank’s shareholder register will be closed from Monday, September 16, through Tuesday, September 17, 2025, to process the dividend distribution. Final payment to qualifying shareholders is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2025.

Standard Chartered Ghana operates as the local subsidiary of the British multinational banking corporation Standard Chartered, serving both retail and corporate customers across Ghana’s financial sector. The bank maintains a significant presence in Ghana’s banking industry through its network of branches and digital banking services.

Preference shares typically offer fixed dividend payments to investors, providing more predictable returns compared to ordinary shares but usually without voting rights in company decisions. The dividend announcement reflects Standard Chartered Ghana’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to preference shareholders.

The dividend payment comes as Ghana’s banking sector continues navigating economic challenges including inflation pressures and currency volatility that have affected the broader financial services industry. Banks have maintained dividend distributions to shareholders while managing regulatory capital requirements and economic uncertainties.

Ghana Commercial Bank serves as the registrar for Standard Chartered Ghana’s preference shares, handling the administrative aspects of the dividend distribution process. The Central Securities Depository and Securities and Exchange Commission oversee regulatory compliance for the payment.

Shareholders seeking additional information about the dividend payment can contact the Ghana Stock Exchange’s Head of Listing department. The exchange has distributed notice of the dividend to all licensed dealing members, custodians, and relevant regulatory bodies.

The September dividend represents Standard Chartered Ghana’s regular preference share distribution, maintaining the bank’s established pattern of shareholder returns despite ongoing economic challenges in Ghana’s financial sector.