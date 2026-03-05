Standard Bank Report Finds African Trade Infrastructure at Its Strongest Since 2022

African trade is entering a new phase of momentum, with infrastructure, business confidence and macroeconomic stability all improving simultaneously for the first time since Standard Bank began tracking continental trade trends, according to Issue 5 of the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer (ATB) released Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The ATB, which covers 10 markets including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and six others that together account for 68% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP), found that firms across all surveyed economies reported improvements in every major infrastructure category, including power, telecommunications, roads, rail, ports and digital border systems.

Philip Myburgh, Head of Trade for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank Group, described the findings as a continental turning point. “This marks the first time since the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer’s launch that all infrastructure indicators have improved simultaneously, reflecting growing investment in logistics capacity and digital trade facilitation across the continent,” he said.

The business confidence index rose to 65, with the majority of firms expecting stronger turnover and more stable trading conditions in the period ahead. Economic growth across ATB markets is trending towards 4.3% in 2026, supported by moderating inflation in seven of the 10 economies. Ghana is among the markets where rate cuts improved the affordability of credit and digital tools widened access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), pushing the overall credit access index from 43 to 49. Ghana is also among the seven surveyed markets recording increased perceived government support for cross-border trade, driven by policy reforms aimed at easing customs processes and improving logistics.

Digital payments now facilitate 78% of cross-border sales and 79% of purchases across ATB markets, driven by bank-led payment rails, mobile money integration and growing adoption of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables faster settlement in local currencies and reduces dependence on hard currency intermediaries.

Awareness of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) reached 50% among surveyed firms, the highest level recorded since the ATB’s launch in 2022. Firms cited easier movement of goods, wider market access and industrialisation benefits as the primary drivers of growing engagement with the framework.

East Africa emerged as the strongest-performing subregion in Issue 5, recording a 10-percentage-point increase in export activity, driven by policy coordination reforms and the Kenya-Uganda trade reclassification that treats goods originating in Kenya as intra-regional transfers rather than imports, reducing administrative friction within the East African Community.

Climate-related pressures remain a concern, with 38% of firms reporting demand shifts attributable to climate impacts and 32% citing productivity losses, underscoring the need for resilient infrastructure investment.

On global trade dynamics, the ATB found that recent United States tariff changes, including uncertainty around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), are contributing to declining engagement with US trade partners among surveyed firms, while engagement with Asian markets, particularly China, is accelerating, driven by competitive pricing, product variety and supply-chain reliability.

The full Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer Issue 5 report is available on the Standard Bank website.