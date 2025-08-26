Standard Bank Launches Free Sustainability Training Platform for African Businesses

Standard Bank has unveiled a comprehensive online learning platform aimed at helping African businesses develop practical sustainability strategies and navigate environmental governance requirements.

The Sustainability Academy launches as a free resource designed to address knowledge gaps in implementing sustainable business practices across the continent. The platform offers training modules covering renewable energy options, climate-smart agriculture, water management, and carbon market participation.

Dr Manessah Alagbaoso, Executive Head of Business Ecosystems and Sustainability at Standard Bank, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth. “As one of Africa’s largest financial institutions, we are committed to creating a net positive impact through our social, economic, and environmental initiatives,” he explained.

The academy targets a growing challenge where companies recognize sustainability’s importance but struggle with practical implementation. Environmental, social, and governance criteria increasingly influence investment decisions, creating demand for concrete guidance on sustainable transitions.

Standard Bank partnered with Microsoft and Philanthrosoft to deliver the platform through Community Training, a cloud-based solution powered by Azure. The collaboration ensures secure access and scalability across multiple African markets.

Microsoft’s Strategic Account Director Terisha Maharaj described the partnership as transformative. “Our training platform is designed to democratise access to learning, and this collaboration perfectly exemplifies how technology can drive meaningful change across Africa,” she said.

The platform features single sign-on authentication, customized sustainability content, sector-specific modules, and integrated assessment tools. Users receive support through dedicated relationship managers and can access materials via Standard Bank’s website.

A pilot program across five countries including Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa attracted 93 business and commercial banking clients. The strong participation highlighted growing market demand for sustainability education, with client feedback helping refine the academy’s offerings.

The platform covers sustainability principles and their business performance impacts, explores renewable energy options across industries, and provides guidance on cost-effective climate-smart agriculture practices. Additional modules address water treatment solutions and carbon market strategies.

While initially developed for Standard Bank clients, the academy remains open to businesses across Africa and globally. The bank views this as part of expanding beyond traditional banking services to address evolving client needs.

Alagbaoso emphasized the broader impact on African small and medium enterprises. “This initiative will help reduce the knowledge gap in our markets around this critical concept,” he said. “We are positioning African businesses to make informed decisions that benefit their operations, communities, and the environment.”

Standard Bank plans strategic partnerships with educational institutions, multilateral agencies, and other stakeholders to expand the academy’s reach. These collaborations aim to support broader sustainability goals and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch represents Standard Bank’s latest effort to integrate sustainability considerations into African business operations while maintaining economic growth objectives.