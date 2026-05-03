StanChart Ghana Profit Rises 39% as Trading Income Doubles

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has reported a 39 percent rise in profit before income tax in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a near-doubling of net trading income and a reversal of prior-year impairment losses, even as lower interest rates continue to compress the bank’s core lending margins, according to unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before income tax for the bank on a standalone basis reached GH¢255.6 million, up from GH¢183.9 million in the same period of 2025. At the group level, profit before tax came in at GH¢263.2 million, compared with GH¢193.3 million a year earlier. Profit after tax for the bank stood at GH¢170 million, broadly flat against GH¢170.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, after a significantly higher tax charge of GH¢85.5 million compared with GH¢13.5 million in the prior year period.

Net trading income was the standout performer, nearly doubling to GH¢153.7 million from GH¢77.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025, reflecting strong activity in foreign exchange and fixed income markets. The bank also recorded a net impairment gain of GH¢49 million in the quarter, reversing a GH¢3.8 million impairment charge in the first quarter of 2025, as the quality of the existing loan book improved.

Net interest income, however, declined to GH¢217.4 million from GH¢241.8 million, as Ghana’s easing interest rate cycle reduced yields on the bank’s earning assets. Net fee and commission income also fell to GH¢47.3 million from GH¢69.6 million. Total operating expenses eased to GH¢206.5 million from GH¢214.5 million, providing some offset to the revenue pressures.

Total assets grew to GH¢17.27 billion from GH¢15.57 billion at the end of March 2025. Customer deposits expanded to GH¢12.69 billion from GH¢11.17 billion. Loans and advances to customers, however, contracted to GH¢1.81 billion from GH¢2.32 billion a year earlier.

The bank’s asset quality deteriorated modestly. The gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose to 27.03 percent from 24.17 percent in the first quarter of 2025, though the NPL ratio excluding the loss category remained low at 0.85 percent. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 25.21 percent compared with 25.53 percent a year ago, comfortably above the regulatory minimum. The liquidity ratio strengthened to 100.95 percent from 93.38 percent. The bank reported no defaults in statutory liquidity requirements for the period.

Net asset value per share rose to GH¢22.06 from GH¢16.73 a year earlier. The financial statements were approved by the board on 30 April 2026 and signed by Managing Director Mansa Nettey and Executive Director Albert Larweh Asante.