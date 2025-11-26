Stanbic Bank Wins Top Honor at GFIM Decade Celebration

Stanbic Bank Ghana has emerged as Best Primary Dealer at the 10th Anniversary Dinner and Awards of the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), cementing its position as the dominant force in Ghana’s government securities trading over the past decade.

The prestigious recognition, independently verified by KPMG through comprehensive data review covering the market’s entire ten year history, honors Stanbic’s consistent excellence, innovation, and contribution to the growth and stability of Ghana’s fixed income market. The award was presented during celebrations held in Accra marking GFIM’s milestone anniversary under the theme “Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.”

Pearl Nkrumah, Chairperson of the Ghana Stock Exchange Council, presented the award to the bank’s leadership at the anniversary dinner attended by government officials, financial sector executives, and market stakeholders. The recognition represents validation of Stanbic’s market leading position in a sector that has traded over one trillion cedis in securities since inception.

Since GFIM’s establishment in August 2015, Stanbic Bank Ghana has maintained an enviable record as the leading Primary Dealer, distinguishing itself through deep market expertise, client focused solutions, and robust trading performance. The bank has consistently ranked among the top institutional investors in government securities across multiple years.

Primary Dealers serve as key intermediaries in the government securities market, purchasing treasury bills and bonds both for their own portfolios and on behalf of clients. This role proves central to supporting government financing needs and deepening market liquidity, making primary dealer performance critical to overall market health and efficiency.

Musah Abdallah, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Stanbic Bank Ghana, described the recognition as reflecting client trust and team commitment to driving innovation and excellence across Ghana’s capital markets. He emphasized that the bank has remained consistent in providing world class financial intermediation supporting government financing, corporate growth, and investor confidence.

Abdallah explained that Stanbic’s success in the GFIM space reinforces its position as market leader in Corporate and Investment Banking, providing integrated financial solutions spanning debt and equity capital markets, project finance, advisory, and risk management. He stressed the bank’s approach extends beyond mere transactions to building markets, shaping policy conversations, and enabling sustainable economic growth.

The banking executive highlighted Stanbic’s strategic partnerships with the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Stock Exchange, and diverse clients as foundational to its market leadership. He noted these collaborations enable the bank to contribute meaningfully to developing Ghana’s financial infrastructure beyond profit maximization.

Abdallah further emphasized Stanbic’s long term commitment to Ghana’s economic transformation, noting the bank leverages its Standard Bank Group affiliation to deliver tailored solutions connecting Ghana to growth opportunities across Africa and beyond. He characterized winning the award after ten years of consistent performance as representing responsibility rather than mere honor.

The Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, speaking at the 10th anniversary event, revealed that GFIM has evolved from trading five billion cedis at inception to recording cumulative trading exceeding 1.2 trillion cedis. He described the platform as transforming from an experiment in confidence to a fundamental pillar of Ghana’s financial system.

Dr. Asiama noted that fixed income markets measure trust, with every auction and secondary trade revealing something about fiscal policy credibility, monetary policy steadiness, and investor confidence. He observed that when trust faltered during recent debt crises, trade volumes fell sharply from 230 billion cedis in 2022 to 98 billion cedis in 2023.

The Governor highlighted that as government credibility began rebuilding, the market responded by rebounding to 214 billion cedis by October 2025, reflecting renewed investor confidence. He emphasized that improved macro indicators including inflation declining from 54 percent to 8 percent, cedi appreciation exceeding 35 percent year to date, and reserves covering nearly five months of imports all contributed to market recovery.

Ghana Stock Exchange Managing Director Abena Amoah revealed that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the 200 billion cedi mark, putting the market on track to achieve pre Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) levels. She described GFIM as having become one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income platforms outside South Africa and Nigeria.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market, operated by the Ghana Stock Exchange, was established to provide a transparent and efficient platform for trading government and corporate debt securities. Over the past decade, it has evolved into one of Africa’s most dynamic bond markets, supporting Ghana’s fiscal strategy and private sector financing needs.

Stanbic Bank Ghana’s continued dominance in the fixed income space reflects its strong market insight, risk management expertise, and dedication to developing a resilient financial ecosystem in Ghana. The bank has consistently maintained significant holdings in government securities while actively participating in secondary market trading.

The GFIM has facilitated corporates raising 24 billion cedis for business growth since establishment, though corporate bond market development remains a priority for the next decade. Currently, only eight active corporate issuers participate in the market after four companies recently exited, down from a previous pool of twelve.

Pension fund assets on the GFIM have grown to over 90 billion cedis, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management. This concentration reflects the conservative investment approach of pension fund managers who prioritize fixed income securities for their stable returns and lower volatility compared to equities.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Stock Exchange aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and empower 10 million Ghanaians to participate in capital markets, up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy providing preparatory programs to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards.

The next decade will focus on deeper corporate market development, sustainable finance instruments including green and social bonds, regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework, and leveraging financial technology and blockchain to boost transparency and efficiency.

Ghana’s bond market has earned international recognition for its innovation and transparency. The market has been consistently highlighted in African bond market surveys as among the most innovative and transparent, with the Ghana Stock Exchange now part of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), aligning Ghana’s fixed income market with global best practices.

Stanbic Bank Ghana is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets with presence in 20 African countries. The bank recently won multiple awards including Overall Best Bank in Ghana, Best Investment Bank for the fourth consecutive year, and Best Debt House for the fifth time at the 2024 EMEA Finance African Banking Awards.

The bank opened its first branch in Ghana in 1999 and has grown to become a leading financial institution with over 901 professionals. It continues providing integrated financial services spanning personal banking, business banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management to clients across Ghana.