Stanbic Bank Urges Women Entrepreneurs to Leverage Social Media for Business Growth

Women-led businesses in Ghana are being encouraged to move beyond passive online activity and strategically use social media as a critical tool for growth, visibility and access to finance.

This call was made by the Head of Women Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Marian Amartey, during the MTN SME Accelerate Webinar Series, where she spoke on the topic, “Breaking Barriers to Growth for Women in Business.” Her remarks highlighted a growing gap between the potential of women-owned enterprises and their ability to position themselves effectively in an increasingly digital business environment.

According to her, while many women entrepreneurs are active on social media platforms, few are fully utilizing these tools to build credible business profiles that can attract customers, partners and even financial institutions.

“Social media presence is no longer optional; it plays a key role in validating what you do as a business. Sometimes, before engaging you, financial institutions will check your online footprint. If you are not visible or intentional about your presence, you limit the information available for decision-making.”

Her comments come at a time when small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in sectors such as trade, agribusiness and light manufacturing, are increasingly relying on digital platforms to reach wider markets. Yet, many women entrepreneurs, she observed, still treat social media as a casual posting space rather than a strategic business tool.

Madam Amartey stressed that simply posting content without consistency or direction is insufficient. Instead, she encouraged women to adopt a more structured approach, one that includes showcasing products professionally, engaging audiences, and using built-in promotional tools to drive visibility.

“Posting and going to sleep is not enough. These platforms have tools that can help you promote your work effectively. You need to be deliberate about how you present your business.”

Beyond visibility, she pointed to partnerships as a key enabler of strong digital presence. Recognizing that many entrepreneurs juggle multiple responsibilities, from running their businesses to managing family and social commitments, she advised them to delegate certain functions to professionals.

“You cannot do everything alone. Focus on your core business, whether it is food production, fashion or services, and bring in people who can help you build your brand online. That collaboration can significantly improve how quickly you grow.”

This approach, she argued, not only enhances market reach but also positions businesses to take advantage of larger opportunities, including corporate contracts and supply chain partnerships. Without visibility, even high-quality products risk remaining unnoticed.

Madam Amartey further noted that many women enter business based on skill or opportunity but often overlook the importance of systems and structures that make them “bankable.”

“Visibility alone is not enough; you must back it with structure and clarity. Financial records, growth plans, and clear revenue streams are essential. Social media can open doors, but your internal systems will determine whether you can walk through them.”

Her remarks also addressed a persistent perception gap that discourages some women from engaging with banks. She described this hesitation as largely unfounded, emphasizing that financial institutions are increasingly designing tailored solutions to support women entrepreneurs.

“There is a perception that banks are difficult to approach, but that is changing. We have dedicated programs to build capacity, offer advisory services and prepare women-owned businesses for financing,” she stated.

She further highlighted initiatives such as Stanbic Bank’s Business Incubator programs, which provide training and mentorship to help entrepreneurs strengthen both their operational and digital capabilities before seeking funding.

With women representing one of the fastest-growing segments of Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape, Madam Amartey urged them to take proactive steps to position themselves for growth. “This is a strong and expanding segment of the economy. Opportunities exist, but you must step forward, be visible and be ready.”

Marian Amartey, Head, Women’s Banking, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana