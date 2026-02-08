Stanbic Bank Retains Top Corporate Banking Position in Ghana

Stanbic Bank has maintained its leadership as Ghana’s best corporate banking institution for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey released in December 2025.

The bank achieved a customer experience score of 88.8 out of 100, marking an eight-point improvement from its 2024 performance and widening the gap between itself and competitors in the 23-bank market.

Corporate clients highlighted Stanbic’s effectiveness in resolving issues quickly, with the survey noting that the bank performed particularly strongly in the Resolution pillar. One customer recounted how an error was investigated, reversed, and apologised for within 24 hours.

Ecobank climbed four positions to secure second place with a score of 84.5, driven by strong foreign exchange and trade finance support. The bank has leveraged the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Single Market Trade Hub to support cross-border transactions for corporates, multinationals, and public institutions.

Absa returned to the leaderboard in third position with a score of 83.7, with clients citing improved digital service reliability and enhanced credit support as key strengths.

Zenith Bank and GCB Bank shared fourth position, both scoring 82.7. Their performance reflected steady improvements in transaction security, credit access, and accurate account information delivery.

The survey, which gathered insights from 600 corporate banking customers across West Africa, assessed banks on six pillars including empathy, integrity, personalisation, time and effort, expectations, and resolution.

Musah Abdallah, Head of Corporate Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, described the recognition as validation of the institution’s purpose-driven banking approach.

“Being ranked number one in corporate banking customer experience again reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams to deliver excellence every day,” Abdallah stated.

The findings reveal that nearly half of corporate banking customers now demand greater digitalisation, faster processing times, and artificial intelligence integration, particularly in trade finance operations.

Satisfaction with trade finance services has improved across the industry, but customer expectations are rising at a faster pace than service delivery improvements, according to KPMG.

The survey indicates that banks combining strong security protocols, reliable digital platforms, and swift problem resolution are meeting the current demands of corporate Ghana.

KPMG noted that core banking capabilities including reliability, security and digital access are no longer sources of competitive advantage but have become minimum requirements in the sector.