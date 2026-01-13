Stanbic Bank Ghana Retains Top Spot in Corporate Banking Customer Experience

Stanbic Bank Ghana has maintained its leadership position as the country’s number one Corporate Banking customer experience provider in the 2025 KPMG Customer Experience Leaders Assessment.

The independently conducted survey by KPMG highlights the bank’s sustained focus on building trusted client relationships, delivering tailored financial solutions, and consistently improving service quality across all customer touchpoints.

Musah Abdallah, Head of Corporate Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, described the recognition as validation of the institution’s purpose-driven banking model. He noted that the bank’s top ranking in Corporate Banking customer experience, alongside strong performance in Retail and SME Banking, demonstrates client trust and staff dedication to excellence.

Abdallah emphasised that the bank’s ambitions extend beyond industry rankings. “At Stanbic Bank, we see ourselves as more than a financial services provider. We are a trusted partner to our clients, supporting their ambitions, enabling sustainable growth, and helping them build a wealthier, brighter future,” he said.

He added that as 2026 begins, the bank remains committed to partnering customers through insight, innovation, and dependable service that drives sustainable growth.

The bank’s achievement reflects its broader strategy of integrating advanced customer experience practices into operations, digital platforms, relationship management, and advisory services. This approach particularly benefits corporates and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are vital to Ghana’s economic development.

Stanbic Bank Ghana continues to prioritise strengthening partnerships, unlocking business and individual opportunities, and delivering banking solutions that adapt to changing customer needs throughout 2026.