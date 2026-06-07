Stanbic Bank Ghana donates GHS 400,000 in flood and fire relief items to NADMO

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated relief items worth GHS 400,000 to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support communities affected by recent flooding and fire incidents across Accra and other parts of the country. The presentation took place at the NADMO Headquarters on 5th June 2026, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to supporting Ghanaians in times of need.

The heavy downpour and subsequent fire outbreak on Wednesday, 3rd June, displaced families, disrupted livelihoods, and caused significant hardship for residents and market operators. In response, Stanbic Bank swiftly mobilised a comprehensive package of essential items to complement NADMO’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning said: “At Stanbic Bank, our purpose is Ghana is our home, and we drive her growth. We recognise that true growth is only possible when our communities and people are thriving. When our communities prosper, we prosper alongside them. Natural disasters, however, are often unforeseen and can disrupt livelihoods and progress. It is within this context that Stanbic Bank has stepped in to support victims of the recent flood and fire incidents in Accra.”

“Stanbic Bank extends this support because we remain deeply committed to the wellbeing of our communities, which is central to the pursuit of our purpose. We are proud to stand with affected families and to support NADMO’s critical efforts in restoring dignity and stability to impacted communities,” Mr. Asomaning, stated.

The donation comprises essential protective equipment and food items designed to meet the immediate and medium-term needs of displaced persons. These include wellington boots, raincoats, life jackets, student mattresses, blankets, toiletries, and mosquito repellents, as well as rice, cooking oil, tomato puree, canned fish, and sanitary pads (dignity kits).

In 2025, Stanbic Bank invested GHS 8.86 million in corporate social investment across sectors such as education, healthcare, skills training, agriculture financial wellness and youth development. This intervention reflects Stanbic Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting Ghana’s development.

Mr Asomaning reaffirmed the Bank’s steadfast commitment to Ghana, noting its continued focus on supporting communities, driving economic growth, and partnering with government and other stakeholders to build national resilience

“Stanbic Bank remains proud to be Ghana’s trusted financial partner – committed to helping individuals, businesses, and communities thrive,” he added.