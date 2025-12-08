Stanbic Bank Chief Calls for Parliament Approved Long Term Development Framework

Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana and President of the Ghana Association of Banks, has called for a Parliament approved long term development framework to safeguard investor confidence and ensure continuity across political administrations. The banking executive made the appeal at the Stanbic Graphic Business Breakfast Meeting, emphasizing that predictability remains fundamental to domestic and foreign investment decisions.

Speaking on the theme Beyond Political Cycles Creating Long Term Development Pathways for Sustained Investor Confidence, Asomaning stressed that Ghana risks stalling progress when development agendas are reset after every election cycle. He noted that investor confidence is built on predictability, with financing requiring certainty and stability as essential components for sustained economic growth and private sector participation.

The Chief Executive explained that long term national plans maintained across governments build trust in the system, enabling steady advancement rather than constant restarts. He stated that continuity in development agendas transforms the private sector from cautious observers into true partners in national development, creating conditions for meaningful collaboration between government and business interests.

Asomaning argued that political continuity strengthens rather than undermines democratic practice, with adherence to long term national programmes reinforcing democratic institutions. He emphasized that citizens develop deeper trust in both government and democracy when national projects survive beyond election cycles, demonstrating commitment to sustained development objectives regardless of political transitions.

The banking leader stressed that investors demonstrate greater willingness to commit resources when national priorities are protected from abrupt shifts. He noted that confidence increases substantially when stakeholders know that commitments made today will not be abandoned tomorrow, creating stable environments conducive to long term capital deployment and strategic planning.

To safeguard this stability, Asomaning recommended that Ghana’s long term development plan receive Parliamentary approval to establish national legitimacy and insulation from political transitions. He questioned whether the plan could work effectively without such approval, suggesting that Parliamentary endorsement would provide legitimacy beyond party lines and ensure continuity regardless of which political party holds power.

The Chief Executive further stressed that Ghana’s development blueprint must be grounded in local priorities rather than imported models. While acknowledging the value of global frameworks like the Sustainable Development Goals, he indicated they should not override Ghana’s unique needs, suggesting that development strategies must reflect domestic realities and specific national circumstances.

The call for Parliamentary approval represents a significant proposal for institutionalizing national development planning beyond traditional executive authority. Such approval would require consensus building across political divides, potentially establishing development frameworks that transcend partisan considerations and create predictable policy environments for investors and businesses.

The fourth quarter Stanbic Graphic Business Breakfast Meeting brought together policymakers, business leaders, economists and stakeholders to discuss strengthening investor confidence through long term national planning beyond political cycles. The gathering reflects ongoing conversations within Ghana’s business community about creating stable economic environments that support sustained growth and development.

Banking sector leaders have increasingly emphasized the importance of policy stability and long term planning for economic development. The Ghana Association of Banks, representing major financial institutions operating in the country, has consistently advocated for predictable regulatory environments and sustained development policies that enable financial sector growth and broader economic progress.

Ghana has historically experienced policy shifts accompanying changes in political administration, with incoming governments sometimes discontinuing or significantly altering programmes initiated by predecessors. This pattern has raised concerns among investors and business leaders about continuity in national development priorities and the reliability of long term commitments across electoral cycles.

Parliamentary approval of development frameworks could establish legal and institutional mechanisms protecting key national programmes from political interference. Such arrangements exist in various countries where multi year development plans receive legislative endorsement, creating obligations for successive governments to maintain core elements regardless of political orientation or partisan preferences.

The proposal aligns with broader discussions about strengthening Ghana’s institutional framework for economic planning and development coordination. Policymakers and business leaders have explored various mechanisms for ensuring policy continuity, including multi party consultations on national priorities and institutional arrangements that insulate critical programmes from political pressures.