Stanbic Bank Backs Children of Ghana Helicopter Crash Victims

Ghana’s Stanbic Bank has committed GHC500,000 to support the children of eight servicemen killed in a recent Ashanti Region helicopter crash.

President John Mahama announced the donation during the state funeral held for the victims on August 15, 2025.

The bank’s Chief Executive, Kwamina Asomaning, expressed profound sympathy for the bereaved families, emphasizing concern for the children who lost parents. “This tragic loss of dedicated servicemen has deeply affected our nation,” Asomaning stated. “Our deepest condolences are with the families, especially the children facing life without their parents.”

Asomaning explained the bank’s contribution to the newly established Children Support Fund serves dual purposes. It provides essential financial aid while sending a strong message of solidarity. “This support is both practical and symbolic,” he added. “It reassures these children they are not alone; Ghana stands firmly with them.”

Stanbic Bank also commended President Mahama for initiating the fund. The bank pledged its commitment to collaborate with the government and other partners, aiming to secure future opportunities for every affected child. Their focus remains on ensuring these young Ghanaians are not forgotten in the years ahead.