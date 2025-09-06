Stalled Ghana Market Gets Mall Redesign After 18 Years

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi announced Saturday that the long-stalled Krofrom Market project has been redesigned as a modern mall-style facility with additional contractors assigned to accelerate completion by the 2026 deadline.

The mayor revealed the redesign during a stakeholder meeting and site visit at the market location, where he officially launched construction activities after nearly two decades of delays. The market, which was initiated in 2007, has remained uncompleted for over a decade, turning into a hideout for criminals and frustrating traders awaiting relocation.

“We have ordered the Krofrom Market project redesigned into a modern mall-style facility and added more contractors to fast-track completion,” Boadi stated in a Facebook post following the meeting. The announcement comes two months after President John Dramani Mahama inspected the project during his “Thank You Tour” of the Ashanti Region on July 16, 2025.

The mayor disclosed that approximately 150 million Ghana cedis will be required to complete the project, with a comprehensive financial plan already developed. He directed all eight contractors to submit documents relating to outstanding debts to ensure smooth progress when full-scale construction begins.

Attachy Constructions Ltd has been designated as anchor contractor, with Avangarde Design Services serving as project consultant. The stakeholder discussions focused on market space allocation, operations and maintenance protocols, meeting schedules, and trader allocation processes.

President Mahama had pledged during his July visit that the facility would be completed within his current term. “In our manifesto, we have something called the Market Enhancement Programme, in which we have picked 18 markets in Ghana that we are going to structure,” he explained to traders and residents during the inspection.

The project will feature in the Market Enhancement Programme, which promises to refurbish or build 18 markets across the country, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to modernizing Ghana’s market infrastructure.

The 18-year delay has created significant challenges for the Kumasi community. The Krofrom Market was expected to complement the redevelopment of Kejetia and Kumasi Central markets and significantly reduce street congestion, but its abandonment has worsened traffic flow and exposed hawkers to constant clashes with authorities.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has already cleared the market site of weeds in anticipation of contractors returning to work, signaling serious intent to fulfill presidential promises. The cleanup represents the first visible action on the site in years.

Mayor Boadi emphasized the project’s importance to the president during Saturday’s meeting, assuring traders and residents it would not be left to deteriorate further. The redesign into a mall-style facility represents a significant upgrade from the original market concept, potentially attracting more diverse businesses and shoppers.

Traders in Kumasi have expressed mixed reactions to the completion pledge, with some challenging the project narrative after years of unfulfilled promises. The skepticism reflects broader concerns about government follow-through on infrastructure commitments.

The modern mall design aims to create a comprehensive commercial hub that serves both traditional market vendors and contemporary retail businesses. This hybrid approach could provide economic opportunities for traders while attracting investment from larger retail operators.

Construction delays have plagued many Ghanaian infrastructure projects, making the Krofrom Market a symbol of incomplete development promises. The addition of multiple contractors and clear financial planning represents attempts to avoid previous implementation challenges.

The 2026 completion target aligns with President Mahama’s current term, creating political pressure to deliver on the commitment. Success could demonstrate the administration’s capacity to complete inherited projects while modernizing Ghana’s commercial infrastructure.

For Kumasi residents, the redesigned market represents hope for improved commercial facilities and reduced street congestion that has frustrated the city for years. The mall-style concept could transform the area into a modern commercial district attracting regional shoppers and businesses.