Stakeholders Want Plea Bargaining Scrapped From Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Toolkit

Stakeholders at a regional anti-corruption dialogue have called on the government to strip plea bargaining from the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), arguing that the arrangement undermines deterrence and emboldens public officials to misappropriate state funds.

The call emerged at an engagement held in Sunyani in the Bono Region, organised by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in collaboration with the OSP. Participants warned that allowing suspects to negotiate settlements in exchange for returning stolen assets, while avoiding custodial sentences, sends the wrong signal about the consequences of corruption.

“The country still needs the OSP,” one participant declared, but stakeholders were firm that its legal framework must be tightened, including the removal of provisions that currently permit plea agreements to substitute jail terms.

The dialogue reviewed and validated findings from an eight-year assessment of the OSP conducted by CDD-Ghana consultants. An OSP official, Bright Sowu, told participants that the office has prevented GH¢7.18 billion in losses since its establishment, recovered GH¢35.14 million in misappropriated funds, and currently has 33 persons standing trial, with seven convictions secured. Despite these gains, stakeholders maintained that plea bargaining dilutes the punitive force needed to change behaviour among public officials.

Dr Zechariah Langnal, a lecturer and consultant at the University of Ghana, acknowledged that the OSP is institutionally stronger than most state bodies in tackling corruption and enjoys relatively high public confidence, but said persistent gaps in funding, staffing and prosecutorial authority continue to limit its impact. He called for the OSP to be firmly anchored in Ghana’s constitution to shield it from political interference, a concern that gained urgency after the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, recently recalled what he described as a near-abolition of the office in December 2025.

A CDD-Ghana survey of 412 Ghanaians found that 55.2 percent expressed confidence in the OSP’s ability to fight corruption independently, placing it ahead of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Attorney General’s Department. Consultants recommended anchoring the OSP in the constitution, guaranteeing financial autonomy, strengthening prosecutorial powers and introducing unexplained wealth orders.

The dialogue formed part of the Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) programme, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with co-financing from the European Union, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.