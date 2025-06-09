Organisers of the upcoming national clean-up exercise are accelerating consultations with key stakeholders as final preparations solidify for the June 14 event at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The activity coincides with the 10th anniversary of the June 3 disaster, a flooding and fire incident that resulted in over 150 fatalities.

Hundreds of volunteers, civil society groups, and state institutions are expected to participate in what organisers frame as a large-scale demonstration of civic duty and remembrance.

Over the past week, coordination meetings have involved the National Chief Imam, Members of Parliament, traditional rulers, the Mayor of Accra, the Inspector-General of Police, and other key officials to ensure broad participation and operational effectiveness.

Nene Lartey Osakonor I, founder of the organising group ‘Let Love Lead,’ confirmed the event will extend beyond sanitation to include medical outreach, educational sessions on disaster preparedness, donations to survivors and families of the 2015 tragedy victims, and interfaith prayers honouring those lost.

Institutional partners supporting the effort include the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Ghana National Fire Service, Zoomlion Ghana, the Ghana Ambulance Service, and major media houses.

The campaign aims to foster national unity, encourage proactive environmental stewardship, and commemorate a shared national tragedy with purpose and dignity.