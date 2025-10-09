Stablecoins Gain Traction for Payments Across African Markets

Digital currencies pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar are finding practical applications across Africa, from small business procurement to cross-border freelance payments, as users seek alternatives to traditional banking systems.

Stablecoins accounted for 43% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s total cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2024, according to industry data, reflecting growing adoption for everyday financial activities rather than speculative trading.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa received over $205 billion in on-chain cryptocurrency value, up roughly 52% from the previous year, making it the third fastest growing crypto region globally behind Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Larry Cooke at Binance Africa, which operates a crypto exchange platform, noted that Africa’s high mobile money penetration creates conditions for digital currency adoption. The company recently expanded payment services across more than 31,000 merchants in South Africa, allowing customers to use various cryptocurrencies including stablecoins for purchases.

Small businesses in Kenya are reportedly using stablecoins to pay international suppliers, avoiding currency conversion fees and banking delays that can slow supply chains. Digital workers across the continent increasingly request payment in USDT or USDC, receiving funds directly from global clients without traditional banking intermediaries.

In South Africa, some consumers use stablecoins for e-commerce transactions and in-store purchases through digital payment platforms. Merchants benefit from instant settlement and transparent transaction records, though adoption remains limited compared to conventional payment methods.

For countries experiencing currency volatility, dollar-pegged stablecoins offer a digital savings option. Ghana, facing inflation pressures, has seen residents turn to stablecoins to preserve purchasing power, though this practice exists alongside traditional dollar savings and other hedging strategies.

The World Bank reported Sub-Saharan Africa’s remittance costs averaged 8.45% in Q3 2024, well above the UN’s 3% Sustainable Development Goals target and higher than the global average of 6%. Stablecoin transfers can cost significantly less, making them attractive for cross-border money movement.

Uganda presents an example where mobile stablecoin wallets allow rural youth to participate in digital finance without traditional bank accounts. This access addresses financial inclusion gaps, though questions remain about regulatory oversight and consumer protection.

Nigeria led Africa’s stablecoin market with nearly $22 billion in transactions, followed by growth in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia. Nigeria’s dominance reflects both its large population and economic challenges that drive residents toward alternative financial tools.

Over 8% of all on-chain value transferred in Sub-Saharan Africa consisted of transactions under $10,000, significantly outpacing the global average of 6%, indicating grassroots adoption where digital assets integrate into everyday financial activities rather than institutional investment.

Traditional financial systems in Africa face infrastructure gaps, documentation requirements, and fee structures that exclude millions. Stablecoins offer an alternative, though they bring their own challenges around regulatory uncertainty, technological literacy, and potential risks.

The cryptocurrency market generally remains volatile and lightly regulated across much of Africa. While stablecoins aim for price stability by pegging to fiat currencies, they still operate within the broader crypto ecosystem and face questions about reserve backing, redemption guarantees, and legal status.

Regulatory approaches vary widely. Some African governments view cryptocurrencies skeptically, citing concerns about money laundering, capital flight, and monetary policy impacts. Others see potential for financial innovation and inclusion, creating tension between enabling access and managing risks.

Binance, which issued the promotional material about stablecoin benefits, faces its own regulatory scrutiny globally. The company reached a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. authorities in 2023 over compliance failures, though it continues operating in multiple African markets.

Whether stablecoins represent a long-term solution for Africa’s financial access challenges or a transitional technology remains uncertain. Their current growth reflects genuine demand for cheaper, faster payment options alongside speculation about cryptocurrency’s future role in global finance.

The industry’s promotional claims about democratizing finance face practical tests around scalability, user education, fraud prevention, and regulatory frameworks. For now, stablecoins occupy a growing but still marginal role in Africa’s overall payment landscape.

Financial inclusion advocates note that while technology creates opportunities, sustainable solutions require complementary infrastructure including internet access, smartphone availability, digital literacy programs, and appropriate consumer protection frameworks.