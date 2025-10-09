Stable Inflation Requires Food Infrastructure Investment, Says Statistician

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has warned that Ghana’s impressive return to single digit inflation could prove fleeting without urgent investment in irrigation systems, food storage facilities, and rural transport networks that address fundamental weaknesses in the agricultural supply chain.

Ghana’s inflation rate dropped to 9.4 percent in September 2025, down from 11.5 percent in August, marking the first time in four years the country has achieved single digit inflation. But Dr. Iddrisu isn’t celebrating just yet. Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View, he cautioned that seasonal food price disparities remain a major threat to sustaining this progress.

The statistician’s concerns aren’t just theoretical. Anyone who’s shopped at Ghanaian markets knows how dramatically food prices can swing depending on the season. Dr. Iddrisu called for greater investment in irrigation systems to support year round production and reduce the impact of erratic rainfall on key staples such as yams, cassava, rice, and vegetables.

“Some crops are seeing very low inflation rates, while others are spiking. That imbalance shows the structural weakness in our food system,” he noted. It’s this volatility that keeps economists awake at night, because it means Ghana’s inflation stability depends heavily on factors like rainfall patterns that government can’t control directly but can mitigate through smart infrastructure investment.

The September inflation figure represents the ninth consecutive monthly decline, signalling improved monetary discipline and easing cost pressures on households and businesses. Food inflation has been particularly responsive, contributing significantly to the overall decline. But here’s the thing: much of that improvement stems from favourable harvests and better supply flows, both of which could reverse quickly when the dry season arrives.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasised that improved cold chain and dry storage systems are critical to preventing food spoilage and stabilising market supply during lean seasons. Ghana loses substantial quantities of produce to post harvest deterioration, a problem that doesn’t just waste food but also creates artificial scarcity that drives prices up.

“Food storage has been a long standing issue. We need to strengthen both cold and dry storage facilities and build a reliable transport network to connect farmers to markets,” he said. The transport point matters more than it might initially seem. When farmers in rural areas can’t efficiently move their produce to urban markets, middlemen multiply and prices climb artificially, eroding the inflation gains achieved through other means.

Economists have long argued that food inflation, driven largely by weather dependent agricultural cycles, accounts for a significant portion of Ghana’s overall inflation trajectory. It’s why monetary policy alone can only do so much. You can’t use interest rates to make it rain, and you can’t use reserve requirements to prevent yams from rotting in inadequate storage.

The Ghana Statistical Service attributes recent improvements partly to better supply flows and favourable harvests, but Dr. Iddrisu’s message is clear: don’t mistake good fortune for sustainable policy. Without targeted investment in irrigation and logistics infrastructure, Ghana risks watching its hard won inflation progress evaporate when weather patterns shift or harvest cycles turn unfavourable.

He called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the private sector, and development partners to scale up infrastructure that supports consistent food production and distribution. It’s a sensible approach that recognises government can’t solve these challenges alone, particularly given the capital intensive nature of irrigation systems and cold storage facilities.

What makes Dr. Iddrisu’s intervention particularly significant is timing. Ghana has struggled for years with inflation that regularly topped 20 percent, reaching peaks above 50 percent during the recent economic crisis. Getting back to single digits represents genuine achievement, but maintaining it requires different strategies than achieving it in the first place.

The statistician’s focus on supply side reforms reflects a mature understanding of Ghana’s inflation dynamics. While the Bank of Ghana’s monetary tightening has played its role, structural issues in agriculture create price pressures that central bank policy can’t fully address. Farmers need irrigation to farm during dry seasons. They need storage to prevent losses. They need transport to reach markets efficiently. None of these problems get solved by adjusting the policy rate.

Yet analysts believe structural reforms in the agriculture value chain will determine whether Ghana can maintain stable prices and sustain economic growth over the medium term. The current inflation success creates political space for these longer term investments, but only if policymakers recognise that today’s good numbers don’t guarantee tomorrow’s stability without addressing underlying vulnerabilities.

Dr. Iddrisu’s prescription isn’t revolutionary, but it is realistic. Irrigation systems, storage facilities, and rural roads aren’t exciting, but they’re the unglamorous infrastructure that makes food systems work reliably. And when food systems work reliably, inflation stays stable, households can plan their budgets, businesses can make investment decisions, and economic growth becomes sustainable rather than episodic.

The question now is whether Ghana will seize this moment of relative price stability to build the infrastructure that can make it permanent, or whether the country will celebrate its inflation victory too soon and watch it slip away with the next drought or rainy season disruption.