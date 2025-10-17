Stability at a Price as Ghana’s Economy Finds Its Footing

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama says Ghana’s fight for stability is finally paying off, but not without cost. Speaking at the IMF Annual Meetings, he revealed that the central bank spent nearly GH¢65 billion on sterilisation alone to drain excess liquidity and control inflation.

“It is expensive, but stability is a public good,” he said during a session titled Governor Talks: From Crisis to Confidence. “Someone has to pay for it, and we are committed to maintaining it.”

Ghana’s inflation has now dropped below ten percent for the first time in four years, marking a symbolic recovery after one of the country’s most turbulent economic periods. The progress comes barely eight months after Dr. Asiama assumed office, a period that tested both fiscal discipline and public confidence.

Economists say the turnaround is a result of tighter coordination between the Bank and the Ministry of Finance, coupled with reforms in gold and foreign exchange management. The decisive policy stance, which included record-high interest rates and debt restructuring, has helped restore market credibility.

Still, the Governor admits that the journey is far from over. Lending to the private sector remains sluggish, while non-performing loans continue to weigh on commercial banks. He said ongoing efforts are focusing on strengthening risk management and expanding credit access, particularly for youth and women-led enterprises.

“We’ve come a long way, but sustaining the recovery will depend on how inclusive it becomes,” Dr. Asiama noted. “Stability must translate into real opportunities for households and businesses.”

Ghana’s experience, observers say, offers a reminder that monetary stability often comes with painful adjustments but also renewed confidence when policy consistency takes hold.