St Monica’s Seeks Government Support at 79th Anniversary

St Monica’s Senior High School (SHS) has renewed its appeal to government for critical infrastructure as the all girls institution celebrates its 79th anniversary amid mounting pressure on existing facilities.

The school now serves 4,300 students, and authorities say persistent strain on resources is undermining effective teaching and learning. Headmistress Dr. Cynthia Asamoah Gyimah told the anniversary gathering that the institution urgently needs an 18 unit classroom block to eliminate its current double track system.

Dr. Asamoah Gyimah also requested 1,000 classroom desks and a minibus to address transportation challenges facing students and staff. “Management, staff and students will be very glad if the Office of the President would give St Monica’s a Christmas gift of a minibus,” she stated. “The current student population has necessitated our call for additional classrooms and furniture.”

Hajia Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson and keynote speaker, responded on behalf of the presidency with assurances of government readiness to intervene. She announced plans to provide a 66 seater bus, a modern assembly hall accommodating more than 4,000 students, and other upgrades aimed at expanding access and improving academic conditions.

Shamima raised concerns about what she characterized as a troubling rise in sexually transmitted infections among young people. She noted that many teenagers “fear pregnancy more than HIV/AIDS,” pointing to risky behavior patterns.

“Young people choose not to protect themselves. Last year alone, Ghana recorded 150,000 new HIV infections. Nobody is safe when none of us is safe,” she warned the students. She urged them to embrace a more comprehensive form of education that promotes emotional intelligence, empathy, and responsible decision making at a time when society is becoming increasingly individualistic.

Madam Frema Osei Opare, former Chief of Staff and Chairperson for the event, expressed confidence in Ghana’s ongoing education reforms. She highlighted progress in female enrollment at the tertiary level, saying recent mentorship sessions show young women now outnumber their male counterparts in some programs.

She encouraged students to look beyond memorization. “Education is holistic. It is not simply ‘chew, pour and forget’. You need to educate yourself beyond the classroom,” Madam Osei Opare said.

The anniversary celebration brought together government officials, alumni, and the wider school community. Many former students returned to share experiences, mentor current learners, and offer support packages to their alma mater.

St Monica’s has educated generations of young women since its founding in 1946. The school has produced professionals across various fields, contributing significantly to Ghana’s development over nearly eight decades. However, infrastructure development has struggled to keep pace with growing demand for places at the institution.

The double track system currently in operation means some students attend morning sessions while others come in the afternoon, a practice that limits contact hours and puts additional strain on teachers who must repeat lessons. School leaders argue that adequate classroom space would allow all students to receive full day instruction, improving educational outcomes.

The furniture shortage means some students share desks designed for single occupancy or bring their own seating from home. This affects concentration and creates an unequal learning environment within the same classroom. The requested 1,000 desks would ensure every student has proper seating conducive to effective learning.

Transportation challenges extend beyond student movement. Teachers traveling from distant locations sometimes arrive late or exhausted, affecting lesson delivery. A dedicated school vehicle would enable better coordination of staff schedules and student activities, particularly for sports competitions and academic events held off campus.

As St Monica’s marks 79 years of shaping young women, school leaders emphasize that sustained investment in infrastructure will be essential for continuing to deliver quality education to future generations. The government’s announced commitments, if fulfilled, would represent a significant step toward addressing these longstanding facility gaps.